Ravichandran Ashwin had to leave Rajkot and rush to Chennai to be with his mother: BCCI Vice President Rajeev Shukla

BCCI Vice President Rajeev Shukla has revealed that Team India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin had to withdraw from the Rajkot Test and rush to Chennai to be with his ailing mother.

On Friday, February 16, Ashwin became only the second Indian bowler and ninth overall to claim 500 wickets in Test cricket. He reached the landmark by getting the wicket of England opener Zak Crawley on Day 2 of the third Test against England in Rajkot.

On Friday night, though, the BCCI put out an official release and stated that the veteran cricketer had withdrawn from the Rajkot Test with immediate effect due to a ‘family medical emergency’.

While the BCCI did not give any further details of the emergency, the board’s Vice President Shukla took to his X account and posted:

“Wishing speedy recovery of mother of @ashwinravi99. He has to rush and leave Rajkot test to Chennai to be with his mother. @BCCI.”

In its official release on Ashwin leaving the Rajkot Test midway, the Indian cricket board said:

“The BCCI extends its heartfelt support to the champion cricketer and his family. The health and well-being of the players and their loved ones are of utmost importance. The Board requests respect for the privacy of Ashwin and his family as they navigate through this challenging time.

“The Board and the team will continue to provide any necessary assistance to Ashwin and will keep the lines of communication open to offer support as needed. Team India appreciates the understanding and empathy of the fans and media during this sensitive period,” the release added.

Earlier, senior Indian batter Virat Kohli had pulled out of the five-match Test series citing personal reasons. England’s Harry Brook had also withdrawn from the India tour due to personal reasons.

India will need Kuldeep, Jadeja to step up in Ashwin’s absence

While Ashwin claimed his 500th Test wicket on Day 2 in Rajkot, England made a brilliant start in response to India’s first innings total of 445. They were 207/2 after 35 overs at stumps. Opener Ben Duckett was batting on a brilliant 133 off 118 balls, having struck 21 fours and two sixes.

In Ashwin’s absence, India will need the other two spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja to shoulder additional responsibility. While Kuldeep went for 42 runs in six overs on Day 2 without claiming a wicket, Jadeja had figures of 0/33 from four overs.

