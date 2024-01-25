Veteran Indian spin duo Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja became India's most successful bowling pair in Test history during the first session of Day 1 of the first Test between India and England in Hyderabad.

At the time of writing, Ashwin and Jadeja have 504 wickets as a bowling pair in 50 Test matches, going past the legendary pairing of Harbhajan Singh and Anil Kumble, who had 501 wickets among them in 54 Test matches.

The two Indian spinners complement each other well and the success they have had together is a big reason behind India's brilliant home record in Tests over the past decade.

England's James Anderson and Stuart Broad remain at the top of the list with a staggering 1039 wickets in 138 Tests.

Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja have India on top in Hyderabad

The way play has panned out so far during Day 1 in Hyderabad speaks volumes about how Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja have helped the hosts dominate in their conditions.

England opted to bat first and got off to a great start, thanks to a 55-run partnership between openers Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley. However, Ashwin drew first blood for India by trapping Duckett in front. Jadeja struck at the other end with Ollie Pope's wicket, before Ashwin sent yet another set batter Zak Crawley back to the pavilion.

Jadeja got another breakthrough in the form of Joe Root, who looked in ominous touch. Axar Patel has also contributed with a couple of big wickets in Jonny Bairstow and Ben Foakes after lunch as India have England six down at the time of writing.

England have skipper Ben Stokes at the crease and also young Rehan Ahmed, who can be handy with the bat. At the time of writing, England are batting at 145/6.

