India ace spinner Ravichandran Ashwin reclaimed his No.1 status in the latest ICC men’s Test rankings for bowlers following his nine-wicket haul against England in the fifth and last Test in Dharamsala, which the hosts won by an innings and 64 runs. The off-spin legend moved up one spot with 870 rating points after picking up 26 wickets in the five-match Test series against England.

Ashwin’s spin partner Kuldeep Yadav also rose 15 places to 16th following his seven wickets, including a fifer, in the fifth Test against England to help India secure a 4-1 win in the five-game Test series.

Australia’s Josh Hazlewood jumped two spots to go joint second with Bumrah after picking up six wickets to guide his team to a three-wicket win against New Zealand in the second Test in Christchurch. Matt Henry rose six places to 12th for his career-best mark after picking up seven wickets against the Aussies in the same game.

Among all-rounders, India’s Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin retained the top two spots, respectively. Other notable changes were Australia captain Pat Cumins (up two places to eighth) and Matt Henry (up six spots to 11th).

Rohit Sharma breaks into top 10 in latest ICC men’s Test rankings for batters

India captain Rohit Sharma, meanwhile, broke into the top 10 of the latest ICC men’s Test rankings for batters following his 103 against England in the fifth Test. His opening partner Yashasvi Jaiswal, who smashed a half-century, jumped two places to eighth.

Similarly, Shubman Gill was rewarded for his 110-run knock as he rose 11 spots to 20th, his career-best in the red-ball format. On the contrary, Virat Kohli dropped to ninth after skipping the home Test series.

Steve Smith, however, dropped two places to fifth following his twin failures in the second Test against New Zealand. On the contrary, Kiwi all-rounder Rachin Ravindra rose 10 spots to 66th.

Other big changes were Babar Azam (up two spots to third), Daryl Mitchell (up one spot to joint third), Alex Carey (up 12 places to 38th), and Mitchell Marsh (up eight spots to 55th).

As far as men's ODI rankings are concerned, Harry Tector moved up two places in the batting list to fourth following his 138 against Afghanistan in the first ODI. He eclipsed Rohit Sharma (fifth), and Daryl Mitchell (sixth) to close the gap with Virat Kohli (third). Babar Azam and Shubman Gill consolidated their top two rankings, respectively.

Other big movers among batters were Afghanistan’s Ibrahim Zadran (up two places to joint 14th), and his opening partner Rahmanullah Gurbaz (up two spots to 22nd). Fazalhaq Farooqi rose 10 spots to 41st among ODI bowlers.

