Ravichandran Ashwin reflects on Cheteshwar Pujara’s 100th Test: “I thought he will do really well in ODIs too”

Team India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has termed Test specialist Cheteshwar Pujara a very good ODI batter. According to the 36-year-old, the Saurashtra batter was unlucky not to play more white-ball matches for the country.

When India take on Australia in the second Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023 starting Friday, February 17, Pujara will become only the 13th player from the country to play 100 Test matches. In 99 Tests so far, the 35-year-old has scored 7021 runs at an average of 44.16, with 19 hundreds and 34 fifties.

Praising his teammate, Ashwin described Pujara’s achievement as a massive one and lauded him for making a strong comeback from knee surgeries. Speaking on his YouTube channel, the off-spinner commented:

“This (Delhi) Test will be Cheteshwar Pujara’s 100th Test. This is a massive achievement. He had surgeries on both his knees early on his career. He was really struggling.

“The knee surgeries put him out for 3-4 years. To play 100 Tests from there is an incredible achievement. Well done by friend, all the very best for your 100th Test.”

Reflecting on Pujara, the limited-overs batter, Ashwin added:

“He is a wonderful ODI batter too. He plays 50-over, List A games really well. He rotates the strike really well. I thought he will do really well in ODIs too, apart from Tests. But sadly, he didn’t get enough opportunities in ODIs.”

Pujara made his one-day debut in 2013, but played only five matches, scoring 51 runs with a best of 27. His last ODI for India was against Bangladesh in Mirpur in June 2014.

“Playing 100 Tests is a reflection of your longevity” - Rahul Dravid on Pujara

At a press conference on Wednesday, February 15, Team India head coach Rahul Dravid hailed Pujara’s dedication and work ethic. On the latter's landmark 100th Test, the Indian legend commented:

“It’s a big achievement. You need talent to reach this level. But there are many other things. Playing 100 Tests is a reflection of your longevity. There are a lot of things in it - your fitness, resilience, ability to handle success, failure. When you play 100 Tests, it can’t happen that you haven’t seen ups and downs.

"You have to overcome the ups and downs. Various questions are asked of you, on the field and off it. You need at least 10 years to play 100 Tests. What Pujara has done over the last 13-14 years is something big. It’s a tribute to his skill obviously, but so many other things.”

Incidentally, Pujara replaced Dravid as India’s No. 3 batter in the Test squad following the latter’s retirement.

