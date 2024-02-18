Ravichandran Ashwin to rejoin Indian team in Rajkot on Day 4 of the 3rd IND vs ENG Test

Ravichandran Ashwin is reportedly on his way to Rajkot from Chennai to rejoin the Indian team on Day 4 of the ongoing third Test against England. The veteran off-spinner had withdrawn from the contest at the end of play on Friday, February 16, after his mother fell ill.

According to a report by ESPNcricinfo, Ashwin could be back in Rajkot by lunch on Sunday, February 18. As a result, he is expected to be available to bat for India in the second innings, as well as bowl in the final innings.

"Not sure but I think Ash bhai might be coming back," Kuldeep Yadav told broadcasters ahead of the fourth day in Rajkot

Furthermore, wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik, who is part of the broadcast team for the ongoing contest, confirmed that Ashwin will be able to take the field without any penalty time being imposed.

The BCCI has also released a statement about the same, confirming Ashwin's return on Day 4 of the Test following the brief absence.

"The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is pleased to announce the return of R Ashwin to the squad after a brief absence due to a family emergency. Ashwin had to temporarily withdraw from the squad after Day 2 of the 3rd Test in Rajkot to attend to a family emergency," BCCI's release read.

"Both R Ashwin and the team management are pleased to confirm that he will be back in action on Day 4 and will continue to contribute towards the team's cause in the ongoing Test match," it continued.

The statement went on to add:

"The team management, players, media, and fans have shown immense understanding and empathy, acknowledging the importance of family as a priority. The team and its supporters have stood united in support of Ashwin during this challenging period, and the management is delighted to welcome him back to the field."

"Ashwin and his family kindly request privacy as they navigate through these challenging times," the statement concluded.

The Men in Blue had taken the field on Day 3 with 10 members from the playing XI and a substitute fielder in Ashwin's absence. The hosts also only had four bowlers to work with on a relatively flat surface, but the Indian bowling unit stepped up to induce a collapse, leading to a mammoth lead to capitalize on in the second innings.

Team India will welcome Ashwin's all-round expertise in the business end of the contest

The news of Ashwin returning comes across as an excellent update for Team India, who are looking to bat England out of this contest entirely. The Men in Blue will be hoping to bat for the majority of the penultimate day, and taking a loss out of the equation entirely.

With the pitch expected to turn on the final day, the veteran off-spinner will have a key role in India claiming all 10 wickets in time to claim the series lead. Ashwin could also step in with the bat as part of the lower order if the team desires to stretch the lead even further.

As of writing, India are cruising along at 228-2 after 60 overs in their second innings, with the lead having stretched to 354 runs.

