Ravichandran Ashwin and Shreyas Iyer gain massive strides in the latest ICC Test rankings 

Team India stars Ravichandran Ashwin and Shreyas Iyer made significant advancements in the latest edition of the International Cricket Council (ICC) Test rankings following their heroics in Bangladesh. The duo played a key role in the Men in Blue's 2-0 series win over their neighbors

Ashwin played an all-round role in the second Test at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium as India edged out the hosts by three wickets. The senior player claimed six wickets and scored a composed 42-run knock during a tense fourth-innings run chase.

The Tamil Nadu-born player now holds the No. 4 ranking among bowlers, a spot he shares with his teammate Jasprit Bumrah. He also edges close in on another teammate in the form of Ravindra Jadeja in the rankings for all-rounders. The spin-bowling all-rounder pair hold the top two positions in the rankings, with only 26 points separating the two.

Ashwin's credentials as a batter received further plaudits after his heroics in the Bangladesh series. The recent set of knocks helped him rise to the No. 84 spot among batters.

Shreyas, on the other hand, closely missed out on winning the Player of the Series award against Bangladesh. The right-handed batter has consolidated a spot in Team India's middle order, ousting Ajinkya Rahane completely.

He jumped 10 spots to claim the 16th spot in the rankings with 666 points to his name. The Mumbai-born batter was prolific across the two-match series, with scores of 86, 87, and 29 in testing subcontinent conditions.

Kohli falls to worst Test ranking in six years

The updated table witnessed a dramatic drop in ace batter Virat Kohli's rankings. He slipped to the 14th spot after a poor series against Bangladesh, where he could only score 45 runs across four innings. His last venture into the 14th spot came in November 2016.

The Delhi-born batter had a forgettable year in the longest format. He recorded only a solitary half-century while scoring 265 runs in total at an average of 26.50.

Will Virat Kohli find form in time for the crucial Border-Gavaskar series? Let us know what you think.

