Ravichandran Ashwin surpasses Bhagwath Chandrasekhar to claim huge record on Day 4 of IND vs ENG 2nd Test

Seasoned Team India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin created history on Monday, February 5, becoming the leading wicket-taker for India in Tests against England. The 37-year-old surpassed leg-spin legend Bhagwath Chandrasekhar’s tally of 95 wickets from 23 Tests against England.

Set to chase 399, England began Day 4 of the second Test in Visakhapatnam at 67/1. Ashwin, who had gone wicketless in the first innings, dismissed Ben Duckett for 28 during the closing stages of Day 3. With the scalp, he drew level with Chandrasekhar’s tally of 95 Test scalps against England.

In the first session on Day 4, he got the big wicket of Ollie Pope (23), who was caught brilliantly by skipper Rohit Sharma at slip. With the scalp, Ashwin became the leading wicket-taker for India in Test matches against England. The off-spinner also dismissed Joe Root for 16 to take his wicket-tally to 97 in his 21st Test match against the Englishmen.

Expand Tweet

The former England captain tried to slog the veteran Indian off-spinner but only managed to lob a catch to backward point, which was pouched safely by Axar Patel. With the scalp, Ashwin also moved to 499 Test wickets.

Ashwin's strikes put India on top in Visakhapatnam Test

Courtesy of Ashwin’s brilliant bowling effort in the first session of play on Day 4 of the second Test against England in Visakhapatnam, India found themselves in a great position to win the Test match. Chasing 399, England went to lunch at 194/6. They need a further 205 runs for victory, with only four wickets in hand.

Left-arm spinner Axar struck the first blow of the day for India, trapping nightwatchman Rehan Ahmed lbw for 23 with one that skidded through after pitching. Ashwin then got the scalps of Pope and Root as the visitors slipped to 154/4.

Expand Tweet

Kuldeep Yadav then got the big wicket of England opener Zak Crawley, trapping him lbw for 73 with one that pitched on leg stump and struck him in line. At the stroke of lunch on Day 4, Jasprit Bumrah had the visitors in further trouble as he dismissed Jonny Bairstow (26) leg before with a length ball that seamed in and beat the batter’s inside edge.

England will now need a herculean effort from skipper Ben Stokes if they are to get over the line in Visakhapatnam.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App