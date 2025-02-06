Ravindra Jadeja bowls really fast to catch Joe Root plumb in front for 19 in IND vs ENG 2025 1st ODI [Watch]

India’s left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja took the prized scalp of senior England batter Joe Root in the first ODI at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium on Thursday, February 6. The right-hander looked good for his 19 runs off 30 balls before getting lbw out on the next delivery. With the wicket, the tourists were in a spot of bother at 111/4.

The dismissal came in the 19th over of England’s innings. Ravindra Jadeja bowled a 100.7 kmph delivery and Root tried to play it on the back foot but was beaten for pace. The former English skipper was late in his defensive shot and the ball hit him on the backfoot just above the knee roll.

The on-field umpire adjudged him out but Root took a DRS review, only to find out that he was plumb with no inside edge.

Trending

Watch the clip below:

This was Joe Root’s first 50-over match after the 2023 ODI World Cup. The 34-year-old is also part of England’s squad for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, scheduled to commence later this month.

On the other hand, Ravindra Jadeja returned to action for the first time after the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy. With Root's wicket, he equaled former pacer James Anderson for most wickets in head-to-head ODI clashes between the two teams.

Ravindra Jadeja strikes as England lose cluster of wickets against India in 1st ODI

A clinical bowling display ensured India dominated England in the first ODI on Thursday. Phil Salt (43 off 26) was the first to be dismissed, run out by Shreyas Iyer and wicketkeeper KL Rahul. Debutant Harshit Rana then struck twice in the same over, getting rid of Ben Duckett (32 off 29) and Harry Brook (three-ball duck).

At the time of writing, the tourists were 125/4, with skipper Jos Buttler and Jacob Bethell at the crease.

Earlier in the day, Buttler won the toss and chose to bat. The two teams will look to get into the groove with the three ODIs ahead of the Champions Trophy.

Follow the IND vs ENG 1st ODI live score and updates here.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news