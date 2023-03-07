Ravindra Jadeja named among the nominees for ICC Men's Player of the Month for February 2023

India's star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has made a sensational comeback to international cricket and has deservedly been named among the three nominees for ICC Men's Player of the Month for February 2023.

Jadeja had to miss out on the ICC T20 World Cup last year as a knee injury in September ruled him out of international cricket for almost five months. However, he proved how crucial he is to the Indian team with sensational performances in the first two Tests of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023.

Ravindra Jadeja picked up seven wickets and scored 70 runs in the first Test in Nagpur before destroying the Aussies in the second innings of the second Test in Delhi. He won the Player of the Match award in both games.

Apart from Ravindra Jadeja, two young sensations also make it to the Men's Player of the Month nominess

While Ravindra Jadeja's experience helped him perform under crunch situations, England's Harry Brook proved just how equally important the flair of youth is. Brook had an incredible Test series with the bat against New Zealand, where he scored a couple of half-centuries and a massive hundred.

He smashed 186 off just 176 balls in the second Test at the Basin Reserve and proved why he is rated as the next big thing in world cricket. Although England couldn't win the Test series, Brook has once again proved that he is here for the long haul.

Left-arm spinner Gudakesh Motie arguably had his breakout series against Zimbabwe, helping West Indies clinch a 1-0 series win. He picked up a total of six wickets in the first Test as the hosts fought hard and salvaged a draw.

Motie spun a web around the Zimbabwe batters in the second Test, picking up a sensational 13 wickets in the game. West Indies handed an innings defeat to the hosts, and Motie proved that he could well be the quality spinner that the men from the Caribbean have been looking for.

