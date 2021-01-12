Ravindra Jadeja provides crucial update after undergoing surgery 

Ravindra Jadeja provided fans with a crucial fitness update after undergoing surgery in Sydney on Tuesday. The Indian all-rounder went under the knife after injuring his left thumb while batting in the first innings of the India vs Australia Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Ravindra Jadeja tweeted a picture of himself from the operation theatre, along with details on his fitness.

Out of action for a https://t.co/ouz0ilet9j completed. But will soon return with a bang!💪🏻 pic.twitter.com/Uh3zQk7Srn — Ravindrasinh jadeja (@imjadeja) January 12, 2021

The cricketer’s left arm was heavily bandaged in a sling as he shared a picture of himself. Ravindra Jadeja wrote that he will be out of action for a while, but vowed to return with a bang soon.

Media reports had earlier revealed the extent of Ravindra Jadeja’s injury. The cricketer had suffered a dislocation as well as a fracture, and will now fly back to the National Cricket Academy in Bangalore as he continues his rehabilitation.

When will Ravindra Jadeja return?

The all-rounder was in great form prior to his injury

With Ravindra Jadeja already ruled out of the fourth Test in Australia, there are doubts regarding his availability against England. A source speaking to ANI had earlier suggested that the all-rounder will be out for about six weeks, and a final call on his return is awaited.

England’s tour of India will comprise of four Tests, five T20Is and three ODIs. The Test series will begin from February 5 in Chennai. Ravindra Jadeja’s timeline will keep him out of the first two Tests at least, and it remains to be seen whether he recovers in time for the pink-ball Test in Ahmedabad.

The Indian team management will sweat on the fitness of Ravindra Jadeja ahead of the England series. The all-rounder showed his importance in Australia, as he performed with both the bat and the ball. His fielding efforts didn’t go unnoticed as well, with his direct hit to dismiss Steve Smith being one of the highlights of the series.

Ravindra Jadeja’s role as a spinner will only grow once India are back home. He has a highly successful partnership with Ravichandran Ashwin, as the duo bowl brilliantly in tandem on India’s turning tracks. With Jadeja being one of the few all-rounders in Team India's current set-up, his return to action would be eagerly awaited by fans and players alike.