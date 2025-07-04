"Aaj lag nahi raha tha ki woh out hoga" - Ravindra Jadeja reflects on Shubman Gill's superb 269 after Day 2 of 2nd ENG vs IND 2025 Test

Team India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja hailed skipper Shubman Gill for his fantastic 269 in the first innings of the ongoing Test against England at Edgbaston in Birmingham. Describing Gill as a batter who has grown [in stature], the veteran cricketer opined that the Indian captain was unlucky as he did not look like getting out at all during his marathon stay at the crease.

Gill struck a majestic 269 off 387 balls, breaking a number of records along the way, hitting 30 fours and three sixes. India resumed their first innings in Birmingham on Wednesday, July 3 at 310-5. They ended up posting 587 runs on the board. Gill, who was unbeaten on 114 overnight, added 203 for the sixth wicket with Jadeja (89) and 144 for the seventh wicket with Washington Sundar (42).

Speaking a press conference at the end of the second day's play, Jadeja opened up on Gill's knock and commented (via Times of India):

"You didn’t see how much Shubman Gill has grown? (Laughs). Shubman scored 269 runs. He was unlucky because aaj lag nahi raha tha ki woh out hoga [it never looked like he was going to get out today]. We were actually talking about building a long partnership."

While Gill was undoubtedly the star of the match, Jadeja made an extremely crucial contribution. He occupied the crease for 208 minutes, ensuring there was no early morning collapse on Day 2. Reflecting on his knock, he said (via Cricinfo):

"I felt if I can see the new ball off, it would become easy for the rest of the innings. Luckily I could bat till lunch, and then Washi[ngton Sundar] also batted well with Shubman. The more you bat in England, the better it is because you never feel you are set in England. At any time a ball can swing and take your edge or bowl you."

Jadeja was looking good for a hundred, but fell 11 short. The left-handed batter was caught completely off guard by a steeply rising delivery from Josh Tongue. He only managed to fend the ball, with the keeper taking a simple catch.

"I took it as a challenge" - Ravindra Jadeja on Edgbaston knock

By the time Jadeja was dismissed on Day 2 of the Birmingham Test, Team India were comfortably placed at 414-6. However, things were quite different when he walked out to bat on Day 1. England were on top, having dismissed Rishabh Pant and Nitish Reddy in quick succession. Opening up about his knock, he said:

"When you contribute with the bat for the team, it feels great, when you are playing outside India, and the team needs you more, it feels good. From 210 for 5, to put together a big partnership to take the team forward, it is a challenge. I took it as a challenge."

Responding to India's first innings total of 587, England went to stumps on Day 2 at 77-3 after 20 overs. The hosts trail India by 510 runs in the first innings.

