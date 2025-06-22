Ravindra Jadeja and Sai Sudharsan team up for a relay catch in the deep to dismiss Jamie Smith for 40 in ENG vs IND 2025 1st Test [Watch]

Team India fielders Ravindra Jadeja and Sai Sudharsan worked together to complete a smart relay catch by the boundary line to dismiss Jamie Smith on Day 3 of the first Test against England. Prasidh Krishna was able to get the timely breakthrough in the last over with the old ball in the second session at Headingley, Leeds.

Jamie Smith was looking in full flow after the Lunch break, continuing from where he left off. The wicket-keeper batter scored a boundary off Prasidh Krishna in the first over of the session, and took him on off the first ball of his next over as well. He connected a perfect pull shot to hit the first six of his innings, but the right-arm pacer persisted with the short ball plan.

Smith went for a pull shot once again off the next delivery, but missed contact. India, however, appealed for caught behind and proceeded to lose a review as the ball was miles away from the bat. The batter connected with the next bouncer quite well, but not enough to clear the ropes convincingly.

Ravindra Jadeja, at deep square leg, came into play after Smith hit the shot. The fielder backpedalled and completed the catch, but the job was not done yet. He judged that the momentum would take him beyond the ropes, and released the ball just in time to a waiting Sai Sudharsan, who had arrived for cover. Jadeja timed the leave to perfection while the assisting fielder did not drop the dolly.

Have a look at the sublime catch right here:

Jamie Smith departed after scoring 40 runs off 52 deliveries, which included five fours and a six. The wicket-keeper put on a crucial 73-run partnership with Harry Brook for the sixth wicket in the first innings.

Ravindra Jadeja had dropped Ben Duckett at gully on Day 2 of ENG vs IND 2025 1st Test

The all-rounder's acrobatic effort in the deep comes as a major relief for India, who have been a mixed bag in the field so far. Karun Nair's sharp catch in the first over to dismiss Zak Crawley was followed by a series of drops by Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ravindra Jadeja on Day 2

Even on Day 3, Rishabh Pant missed a routine catch off the left-arm spinner's bowling in the 72nd over to hand Harry Brook a second life.

At the time of writing, Team India have taken the new ball as England are holding on at 352-6 after 82 overs. Brook is still unbeaten on 70 runs off 92 deliveries, while Chris Woakes is the new batter in.

About the author Gokul Nair

