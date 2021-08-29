IND vs ENG 2021: Ravindra Jadeja taken to hospital for a 'precautionary' knee scan

In a major development, Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja was taken for a 'precautionary scan' to determine the exact extent of the injury he suffered while fielding on Day 1 of the Leeds Test.

Ravindra Jadeja landed badly on his right knee in a failed attempt to make a stop on opening day of the Leeds Test. The incident took place when England opener Haseeb Hameed guided a Mohammed Shami delivery past point during the 32nd over of the hosts' innings.

The Saurashtra southpaw was seen limping off the field, holding his right leg. Jadeja then did not bowl for the remainder of the day.

Jadeja posted a picture of himself from the hospital on Saturday which he captioned as -

''Not a good place to be at''

Ravindra Jadeja posted his via an Instagram Story from the hospital

When he did return on the 2nd day, Jadeja dismissed Haseeb Hameed with a peach of delivery to give India a much-needed breakthrough.

It was Jadeja's first wicket of the series, and he added one more to the tally in the form of Moeen Ali in the third session.

Jadeja has had an underwhelming series thus far. While he has looked good during his stay at the crease, the 32-year-old has failed to convert his starts.

Ravindra Jadeja has struggled with on-field injuries in the last 12 months

Ravindra Jadeja suffered a vicious blow on his left thumb during the 2021 Sydney Test

Meanwhile, this is not the first time Ravindra Jadeja has suffered an injury scare during an overseas tour.

Last year, Jadeja suffered a hamstring injury during the T20I series against Australia. The injury forced him out of the opening Test at the Adelaide Oval.

He eventually returned for the Boxing Day Test, where he chipped in with a crucial half-century and four wickets. But the comeback was short-lived as the all-rounder suffered an injury to his left thumb while batting in the Sydney Test.

Jadeja eventually had to undergo surgery and was ruled out of the remainder of the series. He also missed the home series against England which included 4 Tests, 5 T20Is and 3 ODIs.

It will be interesting to see if Jadeja will be available for the Oval Test starting September 2 as the turnaround before the match is short.

Edited by Habil Ahmed Sherule