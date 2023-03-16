"RCB would be closely following the ODI series ahead of his IPL campaign" - Wasim Jaffer on Glenn Maxwell

Former Indian opening batter Wasim Jaffer reckons Australia have players who can challenge the hosts in the upcoming ODI series, starting in Mumbai on Friday. Jaffer believes the likes of David Warner and Glenn Maxwell will be keen to prove themselves, especially after returning from injuries.

Warner played the first two Tests before returning home due to a hairline fracture in elbow and a concussion. With the left-hander enduring a mediocre Test series, he will be keen to make a mountain of runs in 50-over cricket. Meanwhile, Maxwell last played international cricket in November before a severe leg injury kept him out of action.

Royal Challengers Bangalore @RCBTweets seasons and a plethora of memories!



in 2021, we made the winning bid to sign @gmaxi_32 at the IPL 2021 Auction.



Speaking on ESPN Cricinfo's Timeout, the 44-year-old said the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will keep a close eye on Maxwell ahead of IPL 2023. Jaffer also observed that Steve Smith, alongside a plethora of all-rounders, makes the visitors a daunting prospect.

"David Warner would be keen to make a mark after a mediocre performance in the Test series and is returning from injuries. All eyes would also be on Glenn Maxwell and how he plays after his own injury setbacks. RCB would be closely following the ODI series ahead of his IPL campaign. I also feel Steve Smith's wicket will be important as he had an ordinary Test series and he is an exciting player. He can be dangerous when in rhythm.

"Mitchell Marsh, Marcus Stoinis, and Cameron Green are also dangerous players. Green bowls at 140 kmph and delivered an excellent batting performance in the Test series. With the Mumbai Indians shelling out big bucks for the all-rounder, it will be interesting to see how he goes. All in all, there are players who can lift their game on their day and an exciting contest is on the cards."

With Pat Cummins staying home, the captaincy responsibilities have once again fallen on Smith. The 33-year-old last captained Australia in an ODI in 2018 and has already led them in 51 one-dayers.

"Would never take Australia lightly" - Wasim Jaffer

Australia cricket team. (Credits: Getty)

Jaffer said he anticipates an exhilarating contest against Australia as they have players who can surprise the hosts. He added:

"I would never see Australia as a weak side and we can always expect a good performance from them. They have explosive players, capable of surprising everyone. They have also played well in India. Hence, I would never take Australia lightly and I expect an exciting contest."

Cricket Australia @CricketAus SQUAD: Glenn Maxwell and Mitch Marsh are set to return to Australian colours for the three-match ODI series against India in March SQUAD: Glenn Maxwell and Mitch Marsh are set to return to Australian colours for the three-match ODI series against India in March https://t.co/tSePIVUQ0W

Australia are also the only team since 2016 to beat India in a bilateral ODI series at home.

