“Reading is really dreaming with your eyes open” - Ishant Sharma shares a glimpse of day 2 of his quarantine

Team India pace bowler Ishant Sharma posted a picture of him reading a book on day two of his quarantine in Chennai.

Members of the Indian and England team, who have arrived in the city for the first two Tests, are presently undergoing their mandatory quarantine period.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Ishant Sharma shared a picture of him engrossed in reading, along with the caption:

“Reading is really dreaming with your eyes open! What my quarantine day two looked like.”

As per reports, both India and England will get only three days to train before the first Test, which gets underway on February 5, owing to the mandatory six-day quarantine rule.

Earlier, Ajinkya Rahane's wife Radhika had posted a video of the cricketer dancing with his daughter on day 1 of quarantine.

Ishant Sharma missed the entire Test series in Australia due to a side strain he picked up during the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) in the UAE.

He last featured in a Test match in February 2020 at Wellington, where he picked up a five-for in India’s 10-wicket defeat. He was ruled out of the second Test due to an ankle injury, and hasn’t played for India since.

Ishant Sharma on the verge of breaking major records ahead of England series

Ishant Sharma

Ishant Sharma could break multiple records during the four-match Test series against England. He needs only three wickets to become the sixth Indian to claim 300 scalps in Test cricket.

Ishant Sharma has 297 wickets in 97 Tests at an average of 32.39. Kapil Dev, Anil Kumble, Harbhajan Singh, Zaheer Khan, and Ravichandran Ashwin are the five Indian bowlers who have crossed the 300-wicket mark in Tests.

If he plays at least three of the four Tests, the 32-year-old will become the 11th Indian to feature in 100 matches in the longest format, joining Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, VVS Laxman, Anil Kumble, Kapil Dev, Sunil Gavaskar, Dilip Vengsarkar, Sourav Ganguly, Virender Sehwag, and Harbhajan Singh in an elite list.

If Ishant Sharma picks up 15 wickets against England, he will also go past Zaheer Khan (311) on the list of Indian pacers with most Test scalps. Kapil Dev (434) holds the record of taking the most Test wickets by an Indian pacer.

Also, Ishant Sharma is just two dismissals away from completing 100 Test wickets on Indian soil. So far, he has 98 scalps from 37 matches. If he achieves the feat, he will become the 12th Indian to do so.