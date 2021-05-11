"Ready for the challenge" - Avesh Khan on his dream of representing Team India [Exclusive]

The past couple of months have been absolutely magical for young pacer Avesh Khan. After a brilliant IPL season, the 24-year-old has been named on the standby list of players for Team India's World Test Championship final as well as the five-match Test series against England.

It wasn't always smooth sailing for the 24-year-old from Madhya Pradesh. But being mentally strong, he always focused on working hard and remained patient that his time would come.

The @BCCI picked a 20-member touring Indian party for England.



Prithvi Shaw and Hardik Pandya miss out, while Abhimanyu Easwaran, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan, Arzan Nagwaswalla are the standby players. — 100MB (@100MasterBlastr) May 7, 2021

In an exclusive chat with Sportskeeda, Avesh Khan talked about his exploits in domestic cricket, his sensational IPL 2021 campaign, his dreams of representing Team India, and much more.

Avesh Khan's Ranji Trophy adventure

Avesh Khan's breakout Ranji Trophy season came in 2018-19 where he picked 35 wickets from just 7 games

Avesh Khan's talent was recognized by the Madhya Pradesh selectors at a very young age of 17 as they handed the youngster his Ranji Trophy debut in 2014. The pacer talked about his experience of playing at such a high level so early in his career, while also shedding light on how the seniors in the team helped him develop.

"Being 17-18 years old I was passionate about playing cricket and I enjoyed it to the fullest. Seniors like Ishwar Pandey were there in the Madhya Pradesh team, who had been selected to play for India. He helped me quite a lot in things like how to set fields for a particular batsman and what line and length needs to be bowled to dismiss him," Avesh Khan asserted.

A number of players performing at the domestic level are undoubtedly talented. However, there are some who just come of age and take their game to the next level. This is exactly what happened to Avesh Khan during the 2018-19 Ranji Trophy season.

The youngster picked up a stupendous 35 wickets in just seven games. Avesh believes this is when he realized he had it in himself to make it big at the top level.

"I have been doing well in domestic cricket for the past two years. In the last Ranji Trophy season, I had 28 wickets from five games and in the season before that, I had taken 35 wickets in seven games. I had won two to three games for my state single-handedly. So that was the moment where I felt ready to play at the highest level," Avesh Khan added.

Avesh Khan's impressive 2016 Under-19 World Cup campaign

Avesh Khan was the highest wicket-taker for India with 12 wickets in the 2016 U19 World Cup

Avesh Khan showcased his skills on the international stage at the 2016 Under-19 World Cup. He spearheaded India's pace attack and was the star of the tournament with 12 wickets to his name.

Avesh discussed his favorite spell from the tournament, which came against New Zealand, as he returned with figures of 4-32.

"I remember my spell against New Zealand where I had picked up four wickets in the beginning and was also the Man of the Match. That was a memorable moment for me," he said.

Although India couldn't win the World Cup, that batch of 2016 gave the Men In Blue some absolute gems such as Rishabh Pant and Washington Sundar, who are carving out a successful career in the senior team.

Left-arm pacer Khaleel Ahmed, who was part of the squad, also got his chance to represent Team India ahead of Avesh Khan. Despite his batchmates getting international call-ups ahead of him, the youngster wasn't frustrated. He explained how he took it in his stride and motivated himself to work harder.

"I wasn't frustrated that my fellow teammates got to play for India. I took it as a motivation to work even harder on my bowling skills and prepare myself to be good enough to represent India," Avesh Khan revealed.

Avesh Khan on his chances of representing India against England

Very happy to see Avesh Khan's name there, even though he is there as a standby. He was very impressive in #IPL2021. The best among the Indian pacers. https://t.co/s6ZOhz8yGz — Prasenjit Dey 📰 (@CricPrasen) May 7, 2021

This won't be the first time Avesh Khan will be traveling with Team India. He has been a part of the Indian dressing room as a net bowler and has first-hand experience of the team culture.

Team India possess one of the finest pace batteries in the world at the moment, and the national team's practice sessions certainly helped the 24-year-old develop his game. He spoke about how the seniors in the Indian team motivated him to do well despite him not being a part of the actual squad.

"I have travelled quite a lot with Team India. I went to South Africa and also at the 2019 World Cup as a net bowler. Everyone motivated me to bowl well, Ishant Bhai used to give me tips and support me in becoming a better bowler. I got to learn a lot about bowling with the red ball and if I get an opportunity, I will try to implement my learnings in England," Avesh Khan said.

India's 2020-21 Border-Gavaskar Trophy Triumph was a testament to their incredible bench strength. Despite being ravaged by injuries, the visitors gave a number of net bowlers like Shardul Thakur, Sundar, and T Natarajan an opportunity to showcase their talent in the longest format.

While Avesh Khan is aware that a similar opportunity might come his way in England in case there are any injury concerns, the young pacer is focused on his process of becoming a better bowler with each passing day. He wants to learn as much as he can so that he develops his skills even further.

"All that's in my hands is to improve my bowling skills and work hard. Whether I will get a chance or not is all up to luck and that is not under my control. I will keep myself mentally prepared and if the opportunity arises, I am ready for the challenge," Avesh Khan concluded.

Whether or not Avesh Khan gets a look into India's playing XI remains to be seen. But one thing is for certain, the pacer will be determined to give his best whenever he receives the opportunity to represent his nation.