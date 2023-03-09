"Real thorn in the flesh for Indian bowlers" - Twitterati react to Usman Khawaja's astonishing century in 4th IND vs AUS Test

Australian opening batter Usman Khawaja made a significant impact with an unbeaten century in the crucial fourth Test against India on Day 1 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Khawaja showcased exemplary batsmanship against India's star-studded bowling attack. The left-handed batter occupied the crease for the entire day and was unbeaten on 104 off 251 balls at stumps.

He became the first Australian batter to cross the three-figure mark in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Furthermore, this was also Khawaja's maiden Test century against India.

Several fans took to social media, lauding Usman Khawaja for his stunning batting exploits. Here are some of the best reactions on Twitter:

Tembo @TChihota23 So happy for Uzzy Khawaja. In the form of his life. So happy for Uzzy Khawaja. In the form of his life.

𐍃𐌵𐌱𐌷𐌻𐌽𐌺𐌻𐍂 @Suvhu0854 496 runs in Pakistan in 3 Tests in 2022.



45.67 average in Sri Lanka in 2 Tests in 2022.



Leading run-scorer for Australia in India in 2023.



The second coming of Usman Khawaja has been beautiful. 496 runs in Pakistan in 3 Tests in 2022.45.67 average in Sri Lanka in 2 Tests in 2022.Leading run-scorer for Australia in India in 2023. The second coming of Usman Khawaja has been beautiful. https://t.co/5JqV41VWSI

Ayan @AyanHus99469705

Amazing Century

Usman Khawaja the first Australian left hander to score a test century in 12 Test and 13 years.

last begin Marcus North in Bengaluru in 2010/11 @ICC What a innings..Amazing CenturyUsman Khawaja the first Australian left hander to score a test century in 12 Test and 13 years.last begin Marcus North in Bengaluru in 2010/11 @ICC What a innings..Amazing Century 💯Usman Khawaja the first Australian left hander to score a test century in 12 Test and 13 years.last begin Marcus North in Bengaluru in 2010/11

vishal @vishalvalecha89 Usman Khawaja has been a real thorn in the flesh for Indian bowlers on this tour.. Excellent century on good pitch for the batters... # Ind vs Aus.. Usman Khawaja has been a real thorn in the flesh for Indian bowlers on this tour.. Excellent century on good pitch for the batters... # Ind vs Aus..

Brohm Ski @sphericalballs @Uz_Khawaja seriously well played, amazing innings throughout the series. As a leftie dealing with that attack is hard work, you've been a pleasure to watch mate. @Uz_Khawaja seriously well played, amazing innings throughout the series. As a leftie dealing with that attack is hard work, you've been a pleasure to watch mate.

Say My Name @Heisennnbergg Usman Khawaja has to be the best Test player of last 2 years Usman Khawaja has to be the best Test player of last 2 years

Arul aakash @Arulaakash Test match becomes more beautiful when players like khawaja scoring hundred in old traditional way, absolute patience on a hot day, didn’t kept a foot wrong the entire day. One of the underrated players. #INDvsAUSTest Test match becomes more beautiful when players like khawaja scoring hundred in old traditional way, absolute patience on a hot day, didn’t kept a foot wrong the entire day. One of the underrated players. #INDvsAUSTest

Matthew Sullivan @Matt_H_Sullivan With his 14th Test century, Usman Khawaja now has more Test centuries than Damien Martyn. Approaching all-time Aussie great status with every hundred in his second coming #INDvAUS With his 14th Test century, Usman Khawaja now has more Test centuries than Damien Martyn. Approaching all-time Aussie great status with every hundred in his second coming #INDvAUS

Robert Smith @OnyaDon It's taken Usman #Khawaja three tours to India to finally claim a well deserved century. He batted throughout the entire day 251 balls to claim a career highlight. He kept in the zone throughout the day, a magnificent study in concentration. #INDvAUS It's taken Usman #Khawaja three tours to India to finally claim a well deserved century. He batted throughout the entire day 251 balls to claim a career highlight. He kept in the zone throughout the day, a magnificent study in concentration. #INDvAUS

Riot-Su @kankeneeche I think no one has batted better than Usman Khawaja in Test cricket in the last one year. I think no one has batted better than Usman Khawaja in Test cricket in the last one year.

ellyse perry fan acc @paceandbounce_ khawaja has been so instrumental to whatever success australia has had in the last 12 months, always stood tall when the team needed him khawaja has been so instrumental to whatever success australia has had in the last 12 months, always stood tall when the team needed him

Delhi Capitals Fan @pantiyerfc So happy for Usman Khawaja after he was wrongly labeled as 'flat track bully' by some idiots.He will definitely end up as the player of the series for his team. So happy for Usman Khawaja after he was wrongly labeled as 'flat track bully' by some idiots.He will definitely end up as the player of the series for his team.

Notably, Usman Khawaja has been the top performer with the bat for Australia so far on the tour. With 257* runs in seven innings, he is currently the leading run-getter of the series. He registered a fine half-century in the previous Test, scoring 60 runs in the first innings on a challenging Indore pitch.

He has been Australia's best bet in Asian conditions in recent years. The 36-year-old has accumulated 1116 runs at an average of 79.71 in his last 17 Test innings in Asia.

Usman Khawaja's ton takes Australia to 255/4 at Day 1 stumps

Australia won the toss and decided to bat first in Ahmedabad on Thursday, March 9. Openers Usman Khawaja and Travis Head gave their side an ideal start, stitching together an impressive 61-run partnership.

Stand-in skipper Steve Smith also chipped in with a valuable knock of 38. While Khawaja adopted a cautious approach during his fantastic hundred, all-rounder Cameron Green took on the Indian bowlers in the final session.

Green showed great intent, remaining unbeaten on 49 off 64 deliveries. The visitors finished 255/4 at stumps on Day 1 and have a great chance of registering an imposing total in the Test.

For Team India, Mohammed Shami bagged two wickets, while spinners Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin picked up a wicket each.

