"Real thorn in the flesh for Indian bowlers" - Twitterati react to Usman Khawaja's astonishing century in 4th IND vs AUS Test

Australian opening batter Usman Khawaja made a significant impact with an unbeaten century in the crucial fourth Test against India on Day 1 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
Khawaja showcased exemplary batsmanship against India's star-studded bowling attack. The left-handed batter occupied the crease for the entire day and was unbeaten on 104 off 251 balls at stumps.
He became the first Australian batter to cross the three-figure mark in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Furthermore, this was also Khawaja's maiden Test century against India.
Notably, Usman Khawaja has been the top performer with the bat for Australia so far on the tour. With 257* runs in seven innings, he is currently the leading run-getter of the series. He registered a fine half-century in the previous Test, scoring 60 runs in the first innings on a challenging Indore pitch.
He has been Australia's best bet in Asian conditions in recent years. The 36-year-old has accumulated 1116 runs at an average of 79.71 in his last 17 Test innings in Asia.
Usman Khawaja's ton takes Australia to 255/4 at Day 1 stumps
Australia won the toss and decided to bat first in Ahmedabad on Thursday, March 9. Openers Usman Khawaja and Travis Head gave their side an ideal start, stitching together an impressive 61-run partnership.
Stand-in skipper Steve Smith also chipped in with a valuable knock of 38. While Khawaja adopted a cautious approach during his fantastic hundred, all-rounder Cameron Green took on the Indian bowlers in the final session.
Green showed great intent, remaining unbeaten on 49 off 64 deliveries. The visitors finished 255/4 at stumps on Day 1 and have a great chance of registering an imposing total in the Test.
For Team India, Mohammed Shami bagged two wickets, while spinners Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin picked up a wicket each.
