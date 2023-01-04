"Really disappointing with the way we finished" - Dasun Shanaka after Sri Lanka's 2-run loss to India in 1st T20I 

Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka expressed his disappointment over the manner with which his team approached the final stage of the run chase during the first T20I at the Wankhede Stadium on Tuesday, January 3. The visitors fell short by a slender two-run margin in the series opener despite the skipper's heroics with the bat.

Following poor death bowling in the first innings, Sri Lanka were tasked with chasing 163 runs to get an early lead in the series.

The regular fall of wickets, leading to short partnerships, proved to be the Lankans' undoing in the first part of the chase.

However, spirited knocks by Shanaka and Wanindu Hasaranga brought the visitors back into the contest. With five runs required off the final three deliveries, the chasing side were arguably in the driving seat.

All-rounder Chamika Karunaratne eased the pressure considerably after scoring heavily off Harshal Patel in the penultimate over and taking Sri Lanka agonizingly close to the target.

Opining that the batters needed to step up during the run chase, Shanaka said during the post-match presentation:

"It was (our game to lose). Really disappointing with the way we finished. In Wankhede, you need the batsmen to help you cross the line. I use the matchups really well and that's the reason we restricted India to 162. It is still the first game and they (batters) are really good bunch of youngsters, they will come good."

Sri Lanka's batting order struggled from the word go in the chase. Hardik Pandya set the tempo with a potent three-over spell in the powerplay which comprised 13 dot balls.

Debutant Shivam Mavi ran riot from the other end, claiming two wickets in each of his two powerplay overs, eventually ending with figures of 4-22.

Dasun Shanaka led from the front with a brilliant knock during the run chase

Dasun Shanaka top-scored for his side with 45 runs off 27 deliveries before perishing to Umran Malik in the 17th over. The skipper came out to bat when the scoreboard read 51-4 near the midway mark of the innings.

He stitched up a vital 40-run partnership with Wanindu Hasaranga, which came at a brisk pace, considerably reducing the required run rate in the process as well. However, the skipper's inspiring knock went in vain as the lower order failed to finish things off.

India will face Sri Lanka in the second T20I on Thursday, January 5, at the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) Stadium in Pune. The hosts have a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

Where did Sri Lanka go wrong in their narrow defeat to Team India in the first T20I? Let us know what you think.

