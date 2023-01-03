[WATCH] Shivam Mavi castles Pathum Nissanka to claim dream debut wicket in 1st T20I 

Young pacer Shivam Mavi's journey with Team India has gone off to a flyer following a wicket in his very first over in international cricket. The right-arm pacer bowled a peach of a delivery to breach Pathum Nissanka's defense in the first T20I against Sri Lanka at the Wankhede Stadium on Tuesday, January 3.

Tasked with defending a relatively par score of 163 off 20 overs, skipper Hardik Pandya led from the front to set the tempo. He bowled a good first over, conceding only three runs before bringing Mavi into the attack.

Having been handed the new ball, the Uttar Pradesh-born bowler conceded two boundaries off his first three deliveries. He regained some confidence with a good fourth delivery as he trapped opening batter Nissanka with a delivery that was arguably the dream of several pacers.

Pitched on a good length, Mavi forced the right-handed batter onto the front foot and played along the line. However, the ball proceeded to jag back in, exposing the massive gap between the bat and pad to hit the middle stump, leaving the batter puzzled. Take a look at the dismissal right below:

CricketFans



#INDvSL #INDvsSL

A moment that Shivam Mavi will never forget! His debut T20i wicket

Earlier in the evening, the right-arm pacer became the 101st cricketer to represent India in the shortest format of the game. His debut cap was handed to him by his Gujarat Titans captain Hardik Pandya, while his 2018 U-19 teammate Shubman Gill also made his maiden T20I appearance.

Mavi claimed the wicket of Dhananjaya de Silva in the powerplay to leave Sri Lanka reeling in the run chase

Shivam Mavi once again showed his inconsistency after beginning his second over with a couple of dot balls before proceeding to concede successive boundaries. But he made up for the poor deliveries in the middle portion of the over with the second wicket of the innings.

Star Sports

Debutant Shivam Mavi bags his first two international wickets inside the Powerplay!



Debutant Shivam Mavi bags his first two international wickets inside the Powerplay!

He pitched the penultimate delivery between middle and leg, still a little erratic in terms of line and by no means a wicket-taking delivery, but Dhananjaya de Silva completely mistimed his meek attempt. The half-hearted shot resulted in a thick outside edge which was safely pouched by Sanju Samson.

As things stand, the debutant pacer has bowled two overs in his first spell, conceding 17 runs off it, and has got two wickets to his name already.

Should Shivam Mavi be seriously considered among the pool of pace bowlers in the build-up to the 2023 ODI World Cup? Let us know what you think.

