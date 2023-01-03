"He never learns; shot selection is abysmal" - Twitterati not pleased with Sanju Samson wasting a precious opportunity with a reckless heave 

Team India batter Sanju Samson perished for just five runs in the first T20I against Sri Lanka at the Wankhede Stadium on Tuesday, January 3. The Kerala-born batter could not make the most of the opportunity he received, with the majority of the first-team members being rested for the three-match rubber in the shortest format.

Samson, who has not been selected for the ensuing three-match ODI series, came to the middle after the fall of Suryakumar Yadav's wicket. Tottering out to a silenced stadium, the right-handed batter had a good chance to take his time and make something out of a shaky situation to make a better case for himself.

However, that is not how things transpired out in the middle. The wicketkeeper-batter received an early reprieve after his early slog was not carried to Charith Asalanka at deep midwicket. But he could not make the most of his second life as he went for yet another wild slog.

Samson failed to connect with Dhananjaya de Silva's rather harmless full-length off-break delivery. The wild heave could only gather a thick edge, which was safely taken by Dilshan Madushanka at short third.

Fans were fuming at the wicketkeeper's shot selection which resulted in the loss of his wicket, particularly as he is struggling to hold onto his place in the squad. Here are some of the reactions on Twitter:

Tejashav Thakur @kohli_admirer1



Le- Sanju Samson fans and PR right now

#INDvSL #SanjuSamson #HardikPandya Sanju Samson got out on 5(6)Le- Sanju Samson fans and PR right now Sanju Samson got out on 5(6)Le- Sanju Samson fans and PR right now#INDvSL #SanjuSamson #HardikPandya https://t.co/B0u5elcElc

Abs in progress @Absshake7 Sanju Samson wasting his opportunities again Sanju Samson wasting his opportunities again

Akshay Dutia @akshaycfc30 Samson this Samson that! Not selected is a bias. Almost got out on back to back balls! He’s always had a bad run in international cricket! Samson this Samson that! Not selected is a bias. Almost got out on back to back balls! He’s always had a bad run in international cricket!

Tejas @tejaspatil30 #SanjuSamson If you start barking about why Sanju Samson doesn’t get long run is about these kinda of innings when matters #INDvsSL If you start barking about why Sanju Samson doesn’t get long run is about these kinda of innings when matters #INDvsSL #SanjuSamson

sriram @rsrirams On a comeback. Lazy shot. Lazy running. Now out . And people ask for more chances. That’s sanju Samson. You can be talented. But If your fundamentals are not right , you don’t deserve a place in the team. On a comeback. Lazy shot. Lazy running. Now out . And people ask for more chances. That’s sanju Samson. You can be talented. But If your fundamentals are not right , you don’t deserve a place in the team.

Mayank @fab_mayank There’s a reason why Sanju Samson is not a regular in this team. Horrible Shot selection. There’s a reason why Sanju Samson is not a regular in this team. Horrible Shot selection.

Udit @udngrChels Sanju Samson. Absolutely reckless.



You won't get many chances. Sanju Samson. Absolutely reckless. You won't get many chances.

Arun @_iArun__ Can't believe there are twitter merchants who want Samson in team. Most horrible player ever. Glad never vouched for his spot in our team Can't believe there are twitter merchants who want Samson in team. Most horrible player ever. Glad never vouched for his spot in our team

Kumardeepak @geekydeepak888

What he's known for..



Wasting opportunities @kavya262 Sanju samson did bestWhat he's known for..Wasting opportunities @kavya262 Sanju samson did best What he's known for..Wasting opportunities

Inc Verity @IncVerity



Please drop him, we are wasting our time on players like KL Rahul and Samson. What has Sanju Samson done till now that everyone is like he deserves a chance to play? #SanjuSamson Please drop him, we are wasting our time on players like KL Rahul and Samson. What has Sanju Samson done till now that everyone is like he deserves a chance to play? #SanjuSamsonPlease drop him, we are wasting our time on players like KL Rahul and Samson.

India tottering at 75-3 at the halfway stage of the innings following Samson's dismissal

After being asked to bat by Dasun Shanaka, the hosts got off to a blistering start courtesy of Ishan Kishan. The in-form batter hit three boundaries off the first over to get the ball rolling. However, the introduction of spin proved to be the trick for Sri Lanka on a two-paced surface.

India slid further down in trouble after Kishan holed out to the deep off Wanindu Hasaranga's bowling. At the time of writing, skipper Hardik Pandya is rebuilding the innings with Deepak Hooda.

How should Sanju Samson look to cement his place in the Indian playing XI? Let us know what you think.

