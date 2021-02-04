"Really happy that he is back with us" - Ajinkya Rahane on Virat Kohli

India's vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane is happy that Virat Kohli is back in the fold and ready to take over the reins of the team. The Indian skipper had to leave Australian shores after the first Test at the Adelaide Oval for the birth of his first child.

When Kohli left, Team India's morale was at an all-time low, as they had been humiliated in Adelaide, getting bowled out for a meagre 36 runs - their lowest-ever Test total. However, Ajinkya Rahane took over the captaincy and effected a stunning turnaround in the team's fortunes, leading the injury-ravaged visitors to an unlikely 2-1 series win.

That led to a clamour whether Ajinkya Rahane should take over as the team's full-time captain. However, in a pre-series video conference before the first Test in Chennai, Ajinkya Rahane put that debate to rest by saying that Virat Kohli is the leader of the Indian team.

"See Virat is the captain. He left from Australia for family reasons, and that's why I became the captain. So originally, Virat is the captain and I am the vice-captain. I am really happy that he is back with us, which is a really positive side, and as a team, we are focusing on playing together," Ajinkya Rahane said.

"My job is to take a back seat and help Virat Kohli" - Ajinkya Rahane

Ajinkya Rahane is happy to have Virat Kohli back as the captain.

Ajinkya Rahane also stressed that he has a clear role in the team and is happy to perform that. He believes Virat Kohli is more than capable enough to lead the side with aplomb, saying in this regard:

"My job is to take a back seat and help Virat. Whenever required, I will go and tell him. Or whenever he asks me about certain things, I will just go and tell him. So, that really helps us a lot."

Ajinkya Rahane showed great composure throughout the interaction, bringing to the fore the great camaraderie he shares with Virat Kohli while laying the captaincy debate to bed.

The first Test between India and England starts at the Chepauk in Chennai from February 5.

The hosts have been ruthless at home, especially under the captaincy of Virat Kohli. However, England will take heart from the fact that they were the last visiting team to win a Test series in India, when Sir Alastair Cook's men won the 2012-13 series 2-1.