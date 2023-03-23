"Really proud of how we’ve gone about it over the last two years" - Pat Cummins reflects on Australia's WTC journey

Australian Test captain Pat Cummins has said he is looking forward to the World Test Championship (WTC) final in June. The 29-year-old looked back on Australia's journey this WTC cycle and took pride in it.

Australia and India will lock horns in the WTC decider set to begin on June 7th at The Oval in London. Australia sealed their spot in the final with a resounding nine-wicket win over India in Indore and have also maintained their number one spot in the ICC Test rankings.

Speaking to Fox Sports, Cummins feels WTC is the pinnacle of Test cricket and that it's a massive achievement in itself to reach the final.

"The last two years have been built up to this final, so to make it has been a huge achievement for this team. It’s the biggest trophy, you could argue, in Test cricket. You’re competing against all other Test-playing nations. I’m really proud of how we’ve gone about it over the last two years to get into that position, and playing India in a neutral venue is going to be fun as well."

The New South Wales bowler missed two out of the four Tests in India, returning home to attend to his ailing mother and forcing Steve Smith to take charge. While he struggled for wickets in India, the English conditions are expected to assist him.

"They’ve found a way to play a totally different style" - Pat Cummins on England

Pat Cummins reflected on England's aggressive approach in Test cricket ahead of this year's away Ashes series. The premier fast bowler said that although he was impressed by their style, it will not distract Australia from doing what they do best. He said:

"They’ve really stuck to their method and are willing to live and die by that method. They’ve been impressive, they’ve found a way to play a totally different style that gives them the best chance of winning. Over the last 18 months, the way we’ve gone about it has been really succesful, so you don’t want to lose sight of that. I think that’s the most important - worry about what we do well, rather than looking at the opposition."

Australia currently hold the urn and their defense begins on June 16th at Edgbaston in Birmingham.

