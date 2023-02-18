Record Alert: Ben Stokes eclipses Brendon McCullum for most sixes in Test cricket

England Test captain Ben Stokes has eclipsed former New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum’s record for most sixes in Test cricket. The southpaw now has 109 sixes in 90 Tests.

Stokes achieved the feat on Day 3 of the ongoing first Test against the Kiwis at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on Saturday, February 18.

He hit a six in the square leg region off Scott Kuggleign in the 49th over to go past current England head coach, McCullum, who hit 107 sixes in his Test career.

Former Australian wicketkeeper-batter Adam Gilchrist is placed third on the elite list with 100 sixes in 96 Tests. West Indies legend Chris Gayle (98) and former South Africa all-rounder Jacques Kallis (97) are the other two batters on the top five list of batters with the most sixes in Tests.

Overall, Gayle holds the record for most sixes in international cricket, having hit 553 sixes in 483 games.

Ben Stokes led England to a 350+ lead against New Zealand in second inns

Meanwhile, England have extended their lead past 350+ in their second innings to take the upper hand in the contest against New Zealand.

At the time of writing, the visitors were 343/8 after 62 overs with a lead of 363 runs.

Earlier in the first innings, England declared at 325/9, courtesy of Harry Brook (89) and Ben Duckett (84). For the Blackcaps, Neil Wagner scalped four wickets, while Tim Southee and Scott Kuggeleijn settled for two wickets each. Blair Tickner also scalped one.

In response, the Blackcaps scored 306, thanks to fighting knocks from wicketkeeper-batter Tom Blundell (138) and Devon Conway (77).

Ollie Robinson scalped four wickets for the visitors, while James Anderson picked up three. Stuart Broad, Jack Leach and Stokes scalped one wicket apiece.

England will look to win their sixth Test in a row, having won their last five games against South Africa (two) and Pakistan (thrice). Meanwhile, the Kiwis will look to avenge their 0-3 whitewash in England last year.

