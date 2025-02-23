"Redeeming his glory in the final scene" - Social media erupts as Virat Kohli hits 51st ODI ton during IND vs PAK 2025 Champions Trophy match

The phrase 'cometh the hour cometh the man' has once again found a reason to be associated with Team India's ace batter Virat Kohli. He shone with the bat in the Men in Blue's 2025 Champions Trophy match against arch-rivals Pakistan in Dubai on Sunday, February 23, notching up his 51st ODI ton.

Kohli gave fans a glimpse of his vintage self by proving yet another time why he thoroughly deserves the 'Chase Master' moniker. India needed to chase a 242-run target against a formidable bowling attack.

It was a tricky pitch and the side found themselves in trouble, with skipper Rohit Sharma losing his wicket for 23 in the ninth over. However, Kohli steadied the ship, forming a crucial 69-run stand with Shubman Gill, followed by a stunning 114-run partnership alongside Shreyas Iyer.

While Iyer departed after a 56-run knock, Kohli carried on and remained unbeaten on 100* in 111 deliveries. India completed a comprehensive six-wicket victory in the marquee clash.

Kohli was at 96 when India required two runs to win. He got to his century with a four over extra cover off left-arm spinner Khushdil Shah's bowling. His batting exploits left social media abuzz with everyone from former cricketers, to actors, politicians, and business tycoons sharing their excitement

Here are some of the top reactions on X:

Kohli contained his stellar run against Pakistan, slamming his eighth fifty-plus score against the Men in Green in ICC events. Several fans pointed out how Pakistan brings out the best of the seasoned campaigner.

"Virat Kohli hits a boundary to bring up his century to best Pakistan in the Champions Trophy in Dubai. Doesn't get more cinematic than the struggling Hero beating the Enemy and redeeming his glory in the final scene.A cricket story to tell the kids. Absolute King stuff, wrote a fan.

"He may have many problems but scoring against Pakistan in world events aint one of them!! There is only one undisputed King! Virat Kohli," commented another.

"When pressure is high and opposition is Pakistan and ICC tournaments and every time Virat Kohli stands tall for India. - THE GREATEST EVER," chimed in yet another.

Kohli was adjudged the Player of the Match, winning the award for the fifth time against Pakistan in ICC tournaments. During his knock, he also became the fastest batter to 14,000 ODI runs, achieving the feat in 287 innings.

"My job is to focus on my skill, and to be able to do the job for my team as much as I can" - Virat Kohli on his heroics in IND vs PAK 2025 Champions Trophy game

At the post-match presentation, Virat Kohli emphasized that he doesn't let the pressure of expectations affect him. He said that his sole focus remains to give his best, every single ball.

The 36-year-old said:

"I have a decent understanding of my game over the years, keep the outside noise away and stay in my zone as much as possible, take care of how my energy levels are, my thoughts. Easy for me to get pulled in the expectations in these games.

"My job is to focus on my skill, and to be able to do the job for my team as much as I can. I kept telling myself on the field when I felt down was give hundred percent every time I face up. Some times I'll get the reward. That's why I take a lot of pride in working hard on the field."

With two wins from as many matches, India are placed at the top of Group A's points table. They will face New Zealand in their final group-stage match. The contest will take place in Dubai on Sunday, March 2.

