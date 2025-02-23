Virat Kohli surpasses Sachin Tendulkar’s huge feat during IND vs PAK 2025 Champions Trophy match

Former Team India captain Virat Kohli has added yet another feather to his decorated cap. The ace batter completed 14,000 runs in ODI cricket during the side's 2025 Champions Trophy match against Pakistan at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday, February 23.

Ad

Kohli was just 15 runs shy of the landmark ahead of the match. He crossed the milestone with a stunning four between mid-off and cover off speedster Haris Rauf's bowling in the 13th over of India's run chase. He became the fastest batter in history to achieve the significant feat, taking just 287 innings to do so.

He bettered Indian batting legend Sachin Tendulkar's mark who had completed 14,000 runs in 350 innings. Sri Lanka's erstwhile skipper Kumar Sangakkara is the only other batter in the elite list. The southpaw has now moved down to third spot on the list having reached the mark in 378 innings.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

It is worth mentioning that Virat Kohli broke Sachin Tendulkar's record for scoring the most centuries in ODI cricket. He did so by notching up his 50th ton during the Men in Blue's 2023 World Cup semi-final against New Zealand at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

"I'm going to do bhangra after the game now" - Harbhajan Singh backs Virat Kohli to score a century in IND vs PAK 2025 Champions Trophy clash

Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh predicted that Virat Kohli would hit a century in the 2025 Champions Trophy match against Pakistan. He also mentioned that he would celebrate it by doing bhangra after the match.

Ad

Emphasizing that Kohli has the support of the entire nation, the cricketer-turned-commentator said on his YouTube channel (via News 18):

"I’m going to make a big prediction here. How about Virat Kohli getting 100 versus Pakistan? Yeah, so no matter how his last 4 months are gone, people will obviously remember if you go on to get 100 tomorrow. So come on, Cheeku, the whole nation is behind you. I am hoping that you get 100, and I’m going to do bhangra after the game now."

Kohli failed to get going in India's opening encounter against Bangladesh, getting out for 22. He will look to make amends in the crucial encounter against Pakistan.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback