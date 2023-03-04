Reema Malhotra picks her top 3 contenders for the WPL 2023 title and likely champion

Reema Malhotra has made her picks for the top three contenders for the WPL 2023 title. She also chose the likely highest run-scorer, top wicket-taker and eventual champion.

The first game of the inaugural edition of the Women's Premier League will be played between the Mumbai Indians and the Gujarat Giants at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Saturday, March 4.

On the "AakashVani" show on JioCinema, Aakash Chopra asked Reema Malhotra to pick her top three title contenders, to which she responded:

"All teams are good but if you talk about the ones towards whom the scales are tilted - Delhi Capitals because they are a balanced team, Mumbai Indians because I feel they have a lot of match-winners and a good batting unit, and RCB because they are a team filled with superstars who also bring in the experience."

The former Indian all-rounder shared her reasons for not picking the UP Warriorz and the Gujarat Giants among her top three contenders, saying:

"UP Warriorz is also a good team but they are more dependent on the bowling department. If the batting has to fire on a day when the bowling does not work, you might see a question mark. Gujarat Giants are dependent a lot on their foreign players."

Malhotra picked Beth Mooney, Sophie Ecclestone and the Delhi Capitals as the likely top run-getter, highest wicket-taker and the eventual WPL 2023 champion.

Reema Malhotra picks 3 young Indian cricketers to watch out for in WPL 2023

Shweta Sehrawat excelled for India in the recent Under-19 Women's T20 World Cup. [P/C: Twitter]

Reema Malhotra was also asked to pick the young Indian players to watch out for in WPL 2023. UP Warriorz's Shweta Sehrawat was the first player she named, elaborating:

"Shweta Sehrawat, although she did quite well in the Under-19 World Cup, she is yet to do it at the senior level. So probably this is the platform where you can see a batter that if you can keep anyone alongside Shafali Verma or Smriti Mandhana, it is Shweta Sehrawat."

Gujarat Giants' Parunika Sisodia was the cricketer-turned-commentator's second pick, explaining:

"Parunika Sisodia - left-arm spinner, my eyes are always on her because she is a bowler who knows how to pick up wickets in every situation. I am also looking for a left-armer who has the wicket-taking ability."

Malhotra concluded by naming the Delhi Capitals' Titas Sadhu as another player to keep an eye on, stating:

"Titas Sadhu - she is from Bengal. She polished her skills at the start under Jhulan Goswami. She did well in the World Cup. She has the pace. You see glimpses of Jhulan when she bowls. You won't get to see Jhulan playing now but you can keep your eyes on Sadhu - she is a name who can fill the fast-bowling department going forward."

Aakash Chopra chose UP Warriorz's Parshavi Chopra as another youngster who could excel in WPL 2023. The leg-spinner was India's highest wicket-taker in the Under-19 Women's T20 World Cup, with her 11 scalps coming at an exceptional economy rate of 3.67.

Get India vs Australia Live Score updates at Sportskeeda. Follow us for latest updates and news.

Poll : Will the Delhi Capitals emerge as the WPL 2023 champions? Yes No 0 votes