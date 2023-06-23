Rehan Ahmed called up by England as cover for Moeen Ali for 2nd Ashes Test

Teenage leg-spinning sensation Rehan Ahmed has been drafted into England's squad for the 2nd Ashes Test at Lord's as a cover for all-rounder Moeen Ali.

Moeen suffered a blistered index finger on his bowling arm in the first Test at Edgbaston and was visibly struggling for control. He was often seen blowing air into it as well during the fourth innings and was outperformed by part-time spinner Joe Root.

Rehan will team up with the rest of the England squad in London over the weekend, according to a release by the England and Wales Cricket Board. The Leicestershire spinner is the only addition in an otherwise unchanged squad that was named for the first two Tests.

England squad for 2nd Ashes Test: Ben Stokes (c), Rehan Ahmed, Moeen Ali, James Anderson, Jonny Bairstow, Stuart Broad, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Dan Lawrence, Ollie Pope, Matthew Potts, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root, Josh Tongue, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.

Rehan Ahmed became the youngest to represent England in men's Tests in 2022

With just three first-class matches under his belt at the time, the highly rated Rehan was called up to England's Test squad for the tour of Pakistan in December 2022. He became the youngest to represent the country in men's Tests when he was given a cap for the third match in Karachi.

Rehan duly responded with a five-wicket haul in the second innings as the visitors wrapped up a 3-0 sweep. He went on to make his ODI and T20I debuts in Bangladesh in March earlier this year.

It remains to be seen if Rehan will add to his lone Test appearance, particularly with Moeen lacking the control England were after in the first Test.

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



Pat Cummins leads Australia to a famous victory with a heroic innings.



A sensational masterclass from the Aussie skipper



#Ashes2023 #ENGvAUS #Australia #England AUSTRALIA WIN!Pat Cummins leads Australia to a famous victory with a heroic innings.A sensational masterclass from the Aussie skipper AUSTRALIA WIN! 🇦🇺Pat Cummins leads Australia to a famous victory with a heroic innings. 🔥🇦🇺A sensational masterclass from the Aussie skipper 💪 #Ashes2023 #ENGvAUS #Australia #England https://t.co/AcJe8zuX8Y

Australia sealed a thrilling two-wicket victory at Edgbaston to take a 1-0 lead in the five-Test Ashes series. England will be keen to bounce back and draw level when the two teams draw the battle lines at Lord's, with the 2nd Test commencing on Wednesday, June 28.

Should Rehan Ahmed slot into England's XI for the 2nd Ashes Test at Lord's? Have your say in the comments section below!

Poll : Should England play Rehan Ahmed in the 2nd Ashes Test at Lord's? Yes No 0 votes