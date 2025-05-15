"Remember what happened after Fab Four" - Sanjay Manjrekar shares his views on India's Test team post Rohit Sharma-Virat Kohli era

Former batter Sanjay Manjrekar has expressed his views on India's Test team post the Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli era. The two senior players recently announced their retirements from Test cricket, just ahead of the England tour in June.
Talking on a video posted by himself on Instagram, Sanjay Manjrekar said that the Indian team had gotten better even afterthe big four of Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, Sourav Ganguly, and VVS Laxman had retired.
“I know there’ll be a few fans concerned. There was a sense of panic when the fab four quit all at the same time, but guess what? A couple of years later, India was the number one Test team in the world,” he said (via The Indian Express).
He highlighted how the Indian fast bowling had improved after the retirement of these four big names. Manjrekar added that while it may take some time, India will find new stars and will remain among the top teams in the world.
“It will take a bit of time, but let’s not panic. Remember what happened after Fab Four, the Indian bowling quality improved. The same could happen here as well. You’ll discover new stars and new bowlers, and India will continue to be one of the top teams in the world," he expressed.
Sanjay Manjrekar on India’s overseas batting fragility
With Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli gone, India will face a stern challenge in England without two of their most senior batters in the side. While Sanjay Manjrekar agreed that India's fragility at present lied in the batting, he added that it wouldn't take long to get better.
The former batter also spoke about how the Indian team had nothing to lose as they went down in two consecutive Test series against New Zealand and Australia, even with Rohit and Kohli.
“You need some time. Because in overseas conditions, batting is very important and that is where our current fragility lies. But guess what? There’s another way to look at this current Indian team, where Rohit and Virat Kohli were part of the Indian team. India lost 3-0 at home against New Zealand and lost poorly, badly in Australia as well. So guess what? With this team, we just have nothing to lose. All the best New India,” he said.
Rohit played 67 Tests for India and scored 4301 runs while Kohli played 123 Tests and scored 9230 runs.
Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news