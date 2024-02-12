"Remember when it was hard and it was overwhelming and you felt afraid and still walked alone?" - Rishabh Pant shares a motivational post

Team India wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant recently shared a motivational post on social media as he continues his recovery on the sidelines. The southpaw has been out of action for more than a year now since he suffered fatal injuries during a car accident on December 30, 2022.

He received medical treatment and then took rest for a couple of months before commencing his rehabilitation at the NCA. India dearly missed Rishabh Pant at the WTC final and ODI World Cup last year. He will most probably make his much-awaited return during IPL 2024 and play for Delhi Capitals (DC).

Pant is currently training intensely to attain match fitness for the same. He took to his official Instagram handle on Monday (February 12) and shared a motivational post along with a video of his recovery journey. He wrote:

"Seems like you forgot. Let me remind you... Remember when it was hard and it was overwhelming and you felt afraid and still walked alone? You didn’t have the answers then and couldn’t see the way and wanted to give up? You still kept going. Never forget that. #RP17"

"It’s the team culture to make everyone comfortable" - Rishabh Pant about reception during his Team India debut

While recently talking on Star Sports' 'Believe' series, Rishabh Pant reminisced about the warm welcome he received from seniors when he made his international cricket debut in 2017. He said:

"The majority of the time I didn’t feel like that. I was in awe at the beginning. You had watched all of them on TV. But they were all welcoming. Even the super seniors made me comfortable. It’s the team culture to make everyone comfortable. And when it happens at the start, it's good. Because at 17-18 years you know nothing about life."

On the learnings in his early days in international cricket, Pant continued:

"You have experiences, of course; I tried to learn as a kid. I think all of these things are a benefit, not everyone gets experiences like these. And the things you learn from your experiences help you a lot in your life. Your brain starts reading life like that."

