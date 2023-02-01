Create

"Replace him immediately" - Twitterati fume as Ishan Kishan flops with the bat in IND vs NZ 3rd T20I 

By Aditya Suketu Desai
Modified Feb 01, 2023 07:54 PM IST
Ishan Kishan has struggled for form in T20Is of late. (Pics: Twitter)
Team India keeper-batter Ishan Kishan's underwhelming run in T20Is continued as he was dismissed early in the series decider against New Zealand in Ahmedabad on Wednesday, February 1.

Kishan was dismissed in the second over of the Indian innings. The left-hander got out lbw to Kiwi off-spinner Michael Bracewell. He managed to score just one run off three balls during his brief stay at the crease.

The swashbuckler has failed to get going in the shortest format lately, mustering 200 runs at an average of 14.28 in his last 14 T20I outings. Several fans took to social media, expressing their displeasure over Kishan's dismal showing with the bat.

Here are some of the best reactions on Twitter:

Indian team replaced kl rahul with his lite version.. !! #ishankishan #INDvNZ #INDvsNZ #NZvIND
#ishankishan has become 1 match wonder#INDvNZ #NZvsIND https://t.co/cjccGPrlsH
I think now enough fair chances have been provided to ishan kishan and he has failed miserably Now next time team management should go with shaw.#IndvsNz
Ishan kishan Should be Dropped, He can't even face spin don't know on what' basis he is selected in the Test squad
Ishan Kishan is not a T20 batsman!! Or he just need to change his playing style..! Seriously, can't open with him ! Many faults! #ishankishan #INDvNZ #T20Is #BCCI
Literally the persistent selection of ishan kishan with his abysmal performance is beyond comprehension #ishankishan #PrithviShaw #INDvNZ #NZvsIND #INDvsNZ
One 200 against Bangladesh = 20 Pathetic performance. #ishankishan #INDvNZ
Enough is enoughThrow Ishan Kishan Out of Team,Not improving a bit in every chance he gotHe almost lost the game for India in 2nd T20IReplace him immediately #INDVsNZT20
@ishankishan51 should go back to domestic cricket. He has been pathetic since that 200 vs @BCBtigers Witjout a doubt @KonaBharat should keep wickets in the #BGT @cricketaakash @bhogleharsha
#ishankishan is soooo inconsistent that he needs to go back to domestic and work on his weakness and temperament 😕 #INDvNZ #TeamIndia #PrithviShaw #shubhmangill #ShubmanGill
Ishan Kishan never fails to disappoint me.#INDvNZ
Ishan Kishan will have to pull off a David Miller-level redemption arc to have a successful international career from here.Really disappointed.
Ishan Kishan is Karun Nair 2.0One Good Inning and that’s it!#INDvNZ
Ishan Kishan is the most overhyped player in recent times.
Well done Ishan Kishan and Hardik Pandya👏We dont lack in talent, but selections.#PrithviShaw #INDvNZ

Notably, Kishan has struggled against Bracewell in the ongoing three-match T20I series. He was dismissed by the spinner in the opening encounter as well. The 24-year-old has had a forgettable series, finishing with 24 runs from three games at a strike rate of 60.

"He’s someone who I think will be a superstar" - Anil Kumble on Ishan Kishan

While Ishan Kishan has been under the scanner following a string of poor performances, former India Test captain Anil Kumble has backed the youngster to succeed in international cricket.

Speaking on JioCinema, Kumble pointed out how Kishan hit a spectacular double century during the ODI series against Bangladesh in December last year. He opined that the southpaw has the potential to become a superstar of Indian cricket.

Heaping praise on Kishan, Kumble said:

"From a batting perspective, Ishan Kishan is someone who’s been wonderful in the opportunities he’s got. He got a double hundred and he’s someone who I think will be a superstar."
𝑻𝒉𝒆 𝑵𝒆𝒙𝒕 𝑮𝒆𝒏 ft. #TATAIPL 😎🎥 our experts discuss who will be the upcoming 🏏 marvel #LegendsLounge 🛋️👉 Streaming 🆓 only on #JioCinema 📲#TATAIPLKiTaiyari #TATAIPLonJioCinema https://t.co/e7IwMDJCfK

Kishan made headlines with a record-breaking 210-run knock against Bangladesh. However, he has struggled for consistency in white-ball cricket, blowing hot and and cold so far in his international career.

With Rishabh Pant ruled out, Kishan has found a place in India's Test team for the forthcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy series against Australia. He has been named in the squad for the first two fixtures of the four-match home series.

