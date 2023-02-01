"Replace him immediately" - Twitterati fume as Ishan Kishan flops with the bat in IND vs NZ 3rd T20I 

Team India keeper-batter Ishan Kishan's underwhelming run in T20Is continued as he was dismissed early in the series decider against New Zealand in Ahmedabad on Wednesday, February 1.
Kishan was dismissed in the second over of the Indian innings. The left-hander got out lbw to Kiwi off-spinner Michael Bracewell. He managed to score just one run off three balls during his brief stay at the crease.
The swashbuckler has failed to get going in the shortest format lately, mustering 200 runs at an average of 14.28 in his last 14 T20I outings. Several fans took to social media, expressing their displeasure over Kishan's dismal showing with the bat.
Notably, Kishan has struggled against Bracewell in the ongoing three-match T20I series. He was dismissed by the spinner in the opening encounter as well. The 24-year-old has had a forgettable series, finishing with 24 runs from three games at a strike rate of 60.
"He’s someone who I think will be a superstar" - Anil Kumble on Ishan Kishan
While Ishan Kishan has been under the scanner following a string of poor performances, former India Test captain Anil Kumble has backed the youngster to succeed in international cricket.
Speaking on JioCinema, Kumble pointed out how Kishan hit a spectacular double century during the ODI series against Bangladesh in December last year. He opined that the southpaw has the potential to become a superstar of Indian cricket.
Heaping praise on Kishan, Kumble said:
"From a batting perspective, Ishan Kishan is someone who’s been wonderful in the opportunities he’s got. He got a double hundred and he’s someone who I think will be a superstar."
Kishan made headlines with a record-breaking 210-run knock against Bangladesh. However, he has struggled for consistency in white-ball cricket, blowing hot and and cold so far in his international career.
With Rishabh Pant ruled out, Kishan has found a place in India's Test team for the forthcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy series against Australia. He has been named in the squad for the first two fixtures of the four-match home series.
