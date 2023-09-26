"Reserves have a big part in World Cups" - Marcus Trescothick opens up on Jason Roy's exclusion from World Cup 2023 squad

England assistant coach Marcus Trescothick urged out-of-favor opener Jason Roy to remain positive following his shocking exclusion from the England World Cup 2023 squad.

Roy suffered repeated back spasms, causing him to miss the recent white-ball series against New Zealand. In the wake of his injury and the temptation to include the more versatile young sensation Harry Brook in the final 15-member squad, England decided to go with Brook over the 33-year-old.

A disappointed Roy then opted out of the ongoing Ireland ODIs, with the dashing batter possibly contemplating retirement, a decision he was planning on taking after the World Cup.

Insisting Roy to remain positive with the possibility of playing an integral role as the World Cup reserve, Trescothick said (as quoted by Sky Cricket):

"I've not spoken to Jason, he's surely disappointed but you've got to remain positive that he can still make an impact. Reserves have a big part in World Cups. You pick up one injury and someone comes in, they could come in and make a hell of a lot of runs. If he keeps himself fit and ready to go, should we need him to come out then we'll make that call."

Roy was originally part of the England provisional squad, with Brook being the unlucky one to miss out before the team management made the U-turn. Roy was also not part of England's triumphant squad in last year's T20 World Cup in Australia, with his axing coming just before the mega event owing to poor form.

"It was a good opportunity for him" - Marcus Trescothick on Jason Roy opting out against Ireland

Roy skipped the three-match ODI series against Ireland.

Marcus Trescothick stated that Jason Roy could have used the opportunity to play the three-match ODI series against Ireland. The opening batter declined to feature in the ongoing rubber against the Irish, telling the board he wasn't prepared to play following the snub.

Roy has been in impressive form this year in ODIs, with an average of 46.33 and a strike rate of almost 100 in six games. He was integral to England winning their maiden ODI World Cup at home in 2019, scoring 443 runs at an average of 63.28 and a strike rate of 115.36, with a century and four half-centuries.

"It was a good opportunity for him to play a longer innings and play a bit more. We know how much of a talent he is, it's his opportunity - getting the chance to play is going to be the real challenge for him. It's a good team, trying to break into it is tough," said Trescothick.

The South African-born batter has played 116 ODIs for England, scoring 4,271 runs at an average of almost 40 and a sensational 105.53 strike rate.

Meanwhile, Brook has struggled in the 50-over format, averaging a mere 20.50 in six games, including a dismal series recently against New Zealand.

England will play their final ODI against Ireland in Bristol on Tuesday, September 26, before facing New Zealand in their World Cup opener at Ahmedabad on October 5.