"Revenge is a dish best served cold"- Top 10 funny memes after Australia edged out England in a cliffhanger at Edgbaston in 1st Ashes 2023 Test

Australia beat England by two wickets in the Ashes 2023 opener on Tuesday, June 20, at the Edgbaston in Birmingham. It is a memorable victory for the touring side as they lost a Test agonizingly by two runs at the same venue eighteen years back in 2005.

Rain played a spoilsport on the final day as it washed out the entire first session. The play commenced after the lunch break, with overnight batters Usman Khawaja and Scott Boland at the crease for Australia.

Nightwatchman Boland performed his role well and frustrated the English bowlers for a while by scoring 20 runs off 40 balls. Veteran pacer Stuart Broad castled his wicket in the 38th over to give his side their first breakthrough of the day. Usman Khawaja (65 off 197 balls) played defensively in the company of Travis Head (16), Cameron Green (28), and Alex Carey to safeguard Australia's batting lineup from a collapse.

The unrelenting English bowlers kept bowling tight lines and eventually managed to reduce Australia to 227/8. Ace off-spinner Nathan Lyon walked to the crease to partner his skipper, Pat Cummins, with Australia still needing 54 runs.

The English bowlers attacked the duo consistently with short-pitched bowling aimed at their bodies in search of a wicket. Their efforts did not bore any fruits as Cummins and Lyon played smartly and accumulated runs whenever the opportunity presented to help their side seal a famous win.

The action that transpired on Day 5 of the first Ashes Test enthralled cricket fans across the globe. They expressed their reactions to the match by sharing hilarious memes on Instagram and Twitter.

Here are some of the best memes:

Gabbar @GabbbarSingh Two countries whose youngsters don’t give a fuck about Cricket, playing out such an exciting test match, while Indians who so love the sport that they are watching this match at midnight, their team hasn’t won an ICC trophy in years. Two countries whose youngsters don’t give a fuck about Cricket, playing out such an exciting test match, while Indians who so love the sport that they are watching this match at midnight, their team hasn’t won an ICC trophy in years. https://t.co/BlEgi85e6P

"I'm very proud of my team": England captain Ben Stokes after loss vs Australia in 1st Ashes Test

Speaking at the post-match presentation, England skipper Ben Stokes revealed that he was proud of the efforts put in by his team in the match. He reflected on his team's performance, saying:

"I'm very proud of my team. To take it to the end like that on day 5.... it was so up and down. That's one of the games that I'll never forget being a part of.

"Hopefully, we have managed to attract the attention of more people in England and Australia and ensured that they follow the Ashes! Losing hurts, regardless of what you've done. We're going to continue making moves at the right time. There won't be much to complain about if we end up on the wrong side of results."

