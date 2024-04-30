"Rinku with his 3D glasses at home watching Hardik 7 (8) & Jadeja 21 (15) in death overs"- Top 10 funny memes as BCCI name India squad for 2024 T20 WC

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the 15-member Team India squad for the upcoming 2024 T20I World Cup on Tuesday (April 30).

Veteran batter Rohit Sharma will continue as captain after his inspired leadership in the ODI World Cup at home last year. All-rounder Hardik Pandya will act as his deputy yet again.

Virat Kohli will continue to shepherd the batting department with his experienced presence in the top order. Youngster Yashasvi Jaiswal has pipped the likes of Shubman Gill and Ruturaj Gaikwad for the opening role along with Virat and Rohit.

Sanju Samson has been rewarded for his consistent performances with a spot in the side. He will handle the wicket-keeping department with Rishabh Pant. The selectors included four all-rounders - Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, and Hardik - in the side to add flexibility.

Jasprit Bumrah will spearhead the pace attack comprising Arshdeep Singh and Mohammed Siraj. Veteran leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal earned a surprise recall as he reunited with Kuldeep Yadav as one of the two lead spinners in the squad. Ravi Bishnoi, who is currently sixth in the ICC T20 bowlers rankings, failed to find a place.

Cricket fans were disappointed that the likes of Rinku Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Shubman Gill, and a few other better-performing players missed out. They resorted to social media platforms to express their reactions by sharing hilarious memes.

Here is a collection of the best memes following India's World Cup squad announcement:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Team India's squad for the 2024 T20 World Cup

Rohit Sharma (Captain), Hardik Pandya (Vice Captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.

Standby players: Shubman Gill, Rinku Singh, Khaleel Ahmed, Avesh Khan.

Do you think this Indian squad has the potential to emerge victorious in the 2024 T20 World Cup in the West Indies and the USA? Sound off in the comments section.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback