“RIP Warner’s Test career” – Fans erupt as Stuart Broad dismisses David Warner for 17th time in Tests during 3rd Ashes Test

In a stunning development, England ace pacer Stuart Broad dismissed Australian opener David Warner for a record 17th time in Tests during the third Ashes game at Headingley, Leeds on Friday, July 7.

The incident took place in the third over of Australia’s second innings. Broad bowled a fuller-length delivery that took a thick outside edge. Zak Crawley moved to his left to complete a sensational catch at 2nd slips.

Broad and the local crowd celebrated it in style as Australia lost their opening wicket for 11 and Warner walked off with a disappointing smile. Watch David Warner’s dismissal below:

Broad had earlier dismissed Warner in a similar fashion in the first innings. Fans on Twitter mocked the Aussie batter for his disappointing record against Broad. One user tweeted:

Here are some of the other best Twitter reactions:

Im @ImKhan990 @SkyCricket Aussie fans watching Warner get out to Broad @SkyCricket Aussie fans watching Warner get out to Broad https://t.co/uaTFisWB3G

Richie @Mysterio__01 @englandcricket Has any bowler owned a batter like this before??? @englandcricket Has any bowler owned a batter like this before???

Michael Atherton wants David Warner to break his dismal record in Ashes

David Warner, who has been referred to as Stuart Broad's bunny, is only behind former England captain Michael Atherton who has been dismissed 19 times by Australian legend Glenn McGrath. The former opener wants Australia to keep playing him to break his unwanted record for most dismissals against a bowler.

Speaking to Sky Sports during the opening Ashes Test, Atherton said:

“I am desperate that Australia keep picking Warner [in the XI] because I, of course, hold the record for the batsman dismissed the most by a bowler in Test. 19 [chuckles], McGrath and me. So, keep picking Warner. So that by the end of the series, it’s a nice thing to have.”

In the ongoing Test, Australia scored 263, courtesy of a century from Mitchell Marsh (run-a-ball 118). Mark Wood emerged as the pick of the bowlers, returning with figures of 5/34. Chris Woakes and Stuart Broad bagged three and two wickets, respectively.

In response, England were bundled out for 237 as Australia gained 26 runs first innings lead. England captain Ben Stokes starred with the bat, scoring 80 off 108 deliveries.

Australian captain Pat Cummins led from the front, returning with figures of 6/91, while Mitchell Starc took a couple of wickets.

At the time of writing, Australia were 25/1 after 8.2 overs, with Usman Khawaja and Marnus Labuschagne at the crease.

Click here to follow the 3rd Ashes Test live updates.

Poll : 0 votes