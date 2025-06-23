Rishabh Pant achieves massive feat with stunning century on Day 4 of ENG vs IND 2025 1st Test

Team India batter Rishabh Pant scored a magnificent 118 off 140 balls on Day 4 of the first Test against England at Headingley in Leeds on Monday, June 23. The left-handed batter struck 15 fours and three sixes in his knock. Pant and KL Rahul added 195 runs for the fourth wicket to put India on top in the opening Test.

Pant's fine knock ended when he tried to take on young England off spinner Shoaib Bashir, but ended up miscuing the stroke. The southpaw's ton was this eighth in Test cricket and second in the match. He had scored 134 off 178 balls in the first innings, slamming 12 fours and six sixes.

With his second century of the match on Monday, the 27-year-old became only the second designated keeper-batter to score hundreds in both innings of a Test match. Zimbabwe legend Andy Flower scored 142 & 199* against South Africa in Harare back in September 2001.

With his fourth Test hundred in England, Pant also joined Sachin Tendulkar and Dilip Vengsarkar on the list of Indian batters with most Test hundreds in England. The keeper-batter is now joint-second on the illustrious list, which is headed by former captain and ex-coach Rahul Dravid (6).

KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant tons put India in command of Leeds Test

India resumed their second innings on Day 4 at 90-2, with Rahul unbeaten on 47 and skipper Shubman Gill on six. The visitors suffered a big setback early in the first session as Gill (8) inside edged a delivery from Brydon Carse back onto his stumps. At 92-3, India were in a spot of bother. However, Rahul and Pant featured in a fantastic partnership to put Team India on top.

Rahul, who was dismissed for 42 off 78 in the first innings, did not throw it away after getting a start this time. He batted with great resolve and, in the company of Pant, ensured that India did not suffering a batting collapse after Gill's exit. At tea on Day 4, Rahul was undefeated on 120 off 227 balls, having hit 15 fours. Karun Nair (4*) was giving him company. India went to tea on Day 4 at 298-4.

