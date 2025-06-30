Rishabh Pant, Arshdeep Singh show off football skills at training ahead of ENG vs IND 2025 2nd Test [Watch]

Team India wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant and pacer Arshdeep Singh showed off their football skills during training ahead of the second Test against England. The second Test between England and India is set to begin on Wednesday, July 2, at Edgbaston, Birmingham.

Ad

Rishabh Pant and Arshdeep Singh played football while training with the team for the second Test. The two Team India stars were in their training kits, passing the football to each other casually. Pant exhibited some headers while he also juggled the ball.

Similarly, Arshdeep was also juggling the ball in between while the two kept the passes going as well. Watch the video of the two players posted by a user on X (formerly Twitter) below -

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

India lost the opening Test against England at Headingley, Leeds. England chased down a target of 371 runs in the fourth innings on the fifth day with five wickets to spare, taking a 1-0 lead in the five-match series.

Rishabh Pant gears up for 2nd Test; will Arshdeep get a debut?

Rishabh Pant had an excellent outing on a personal note in the first Test in Leeds. The left-hander struck hundreds in both innings and made multiple records with his knocks.

Ad

In India's first innings, Pant made 134 runs off 178 balls, smashing 12 fours and six maximums at a strike-rate of 75.28. He followed it up with another century in the second innings, making 118 runs off 140 balls, hitting 15 fours and three sixes at a strike-rate of 84.29.

Meanwhile, pacer Arshdeep Singh could be in line for a Test debut. With Jasprit Bumrah likely to be rested for the second Test, India may bring in either of Arshdeep or Akash Deep as his replacement.

Being a left-arm quick, Arshdeep has a better chance of making it to the XI. He also has the experience of playing County cricket for Kent in the recent past. His ability to move the ball both ways and trouble batters, particularly the top order batters with the new ball, could come in handy. India will be eager to tackle the in-form English openers in the possible absence of Bumrah.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishab Vm Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.



Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.



Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.



He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news