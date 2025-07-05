Rishabh Pant breaks Ben Stokes' massive sixes record on Day 4 of ENG vs IND 2025 2nd Test

Star team India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant broke a massive sixes record by Ben Stokes on Day 4 of the second Test between England and India. The second Test is being played at Edgbaston, Birmingham.

Batting in the second innings, Rishabh Pant went past Ben Stokes for the most sixes hit by a batter in an away country in Test matches. Pant now has 23 sixes in Tests in England (2018 to 2025). Ben Stokes previously held the record with 21 sixes in South Africa from eight matches and 14 innings.

He reached the milestone with a terrific six off England pacer Josh Tongue on the fifth delivery of the 32nd over. It was a full delivery on the leg and Pant went on one knee to sweep the ball over backward square for a brilliant six.

Rishabh Pant has been batting brilliantly in the second innings on Day 4 so far. At the stroke of lunch, the left-hander is unbeaten on 41 off 35 balls with five boundaries and a couple of sixes at a strike-rate of 117.1

Rishabh Pant will look to make the most of the start from here on

Rishabh Pant did not get a big score in the first innings of the ongoing second Test. He made 25 runs off 42 balls with a four and a six before being dismissed. However, the Indian wicketkeeper-batter has been in terrific form in this series.

In the first Test that India lost, Pant put up an extra-ordinary performance with the bat. He slammed twin centuries with tons in both the innings. In the first innings, he had made 134 runs off 178 balls with 12 fours and five sixes in his knock. He followed it up with 118 runs off 140 balls in the second innings, including 15 fours and three sixes.

Given the form he is in and the start he has gotten here on the fourth day in the second Test, Pant will be keen to build on the same as they resume the innings and play a big knock. India lead by 357 runs and will look to set a big total for England to chase down in the final innings of the game.

