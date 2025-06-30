Rishabh Pant can join elite list featuring Bradman, Dravid and Lara with century in 2nd ENG vs IND 2025 Test

Team India keeper-batter Rishabh Pant was brilliant with the willow in the first Test against England at Headingley in Leeds. He became only the second stumper in history to slam hundreds in both innings of a Test match, joining Zimbabwe legend Andy Flower. The left-handed batter scored 134 off 178 balls in the first innings and 118 off 140 deliveries in the second essay.

If Pant continues his wonderful form and hits another ton in the second Test at Edgbaston in Birmingham, the southpaw will join an elite list - becoming only the seventh visiting batter to hit hundreds in England in three consecutive Tests. The 27-year-old had hammered 146 off 111 balls in the Birmingham Test in July 2022.

The list of batters who have scored hundreds in three successive Tests in England features Don Bradman, Warren Bardsley, Rahul Dravid, Brian Lara, Charles George Macartney and Daryl Mitchell. New Zealand's Mitchell is the most recent batter to achieve the feat. He scored 108 at Lord's and followed it up 190 at Nottingham and 109 in Leeds in June 2022.

Among Indian players, only former captain Dravid is part of the list. 'The Wall' scored 115 in Nottingham, 148 in Leeds and an epic 217 at The Oval during the famous England tour of 2002. Lara scored 145 in Manchester, 152 in Nottingham and 179 at The Oval during the 1995 series.

Rishabh Pant has an impressive record in Tests in England

Pant has enjoyed playing Test cricket in England. In 10 matches (19 innings), he has scored 808 runs at an average of 42.52, with four hundreds and two half-centuries to his name.

The swashbuckling left-handed batter scored 114 off 146 balls at The Oval during his maiden tour of England in 2018. He then struck 146 off 111 balls in Birmingham in July 2022. Batting first, India lost half their side for 98 before Pant and Ravindra Jadeja added 222 for the sixth wicket. Pant also hammered hundreds in both innings in the first Test of the ongoing series against England.

Overall, the dashing batter has featured in 44 Test matches and has scored 3,200 runs at an average of 44.44. His stats include eight hundreds and 15 fifties.

