Rishabh Pant chills with Mohammed Shami and Navdeep Saini ahead of Sri Lanka Tests

Team India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant recently shared a few pictures where he was seen chilling with his teammates Mohammed Shami and Navdeep Saini.

The player was given a much-needed break for the T20I series against Sri Lanka. Ishan Kishan donned the wicketkeeping gloves in Pant's absence.

Sharing a few images on Instagram, Rishabh Pant wrote:

"The open nature and company of friends always makes for good memories #Throwback #GoodTimes #RP17"

Pant will return to action in the two-match Test series against Sri Lanka, scheduled to commence on March 4. Mohali will host the first Test, while Bangalore will be home for the final game of the series, a day-night affair.

The series will be a part of the ongoing ICC World Test Championship. The Islanders are currently atop the points table with a 100% win recor,d while India are fifth with a win percentage of 49.07.

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra Rishabh Pant has reached Mohali ahead of the Test series against Sri Lanka. Rishabh Pant has reached Mohali ahead of the Test series against Sri Lanka. https://t.co/AkRNxaLxD9

This will also be Rohit Sharma's first assignment as India's full-time Test captain. He was handed over the reins after Virat Kohli stood down after the series defeat in South Africa.

Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul, Jasprit Bumrah looked upon as leaders - Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma was seemingly happy after being appointed India's next red-ball captain. He sees this as an opportunity to groom the likes of Pant, KL Rahul and Jasprit Bumrah, who are seen as future leaders.

Addressing a press conference, India's new all-format captain said in this regard:

"I won't have that much of a role in telling them each and everything; they all are mature enough; it is just when someone needs to be there around them to guide them, I will be more than happy to do that. It is how we have come through the ranks; we were groomed by someone else. It is a natural process; everyone goes through this."

Sharma added:

"If you talk of Bumrah, KL Rahul and Pant, they have a big role to play in India's success; they are looked upon as leaders as well. They do understand there is a responsibility on their shoulders, but we do not want to (put) any pressure on them, as they are critical for us. We just want them to enjoy the game and execute the skills."

While KL Rahul has already captained India, Rishabh Pant and Jasprit Bumrah are yet to lead the Men in Blues.

