Rishabh Pant flings away old ball in anger after being denied a replacement by umpire on Day 3 of ENG vs IND 2025 1st Test [Watch] 

Team India vice-captain Rishabh Pant lost his cool after on-field umpire Paul Reiffel did not approve a ball change after the hoop test during the first session on Day 3 of the first Test against England. The wicket-keeper threw the ball to the ground right in front of the umpire to vent his frustration as Ben Stokes and Harry Brook continue to frustrate the side at Headingley, Leeds.

Lead pacer Jasprit Bumrah initially voiced his displeasure regarding the state of the ball, and requested a change. After 60 overs being bowled, the ball had stopped moving, and there were no signs of reverse swing as well. The umpires duly passed the red cherry through the gauge, and no reason was found for a replacement to be brought on.

After Harry Brook struck another effortless boundary off Mohammed Siraj in the 61st over, Pant went over to the umpire with the ball, demanding a change. However, when the request was not approved, with the umpire explaining that the ball passed through the gauge, a fuming Pant flung the ball away before walking back.

Trending

Have a look at the incident right here:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

After the conclusion of the 63rd over, both Mohammed Siraj and captain Shubman Gill approached the umpires once again, questioning why the ball was not being changed. The umpires remained firm in their stance, and as things stand, India will have to wait until the 80th over for the second new ball.

Mohammed Siraj strikes with the old ball as Ben Stokes nicks one to Rishabh Pant in the 65th over

The pair of Harry Brook and Ben Stokes were cruising through against the old ball, with Jasprit Bumrah not operating, and the rest of the bowlers not getting anything off the pitch or in the air.

However, Mohammed Siraj, in a moment of brilliance, got the ball to behave just a touch while coming around the wicket against Ben Stokes. The England skipper tried to play it towards the off-side with a tentative poke, but ended up edging it to wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant.

Stokes was livid with himself after losing his wicket, and threw his bat in the air in frustration. He departed after scoring 20 runs off 52 deliveries as England were reduced to 276-5 in their first innings.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gokul Nair . Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news