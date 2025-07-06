"Saare galat kaam mere se hi karwate hain" - Rishabh Pant's hilarious response to query on Gautam Gambhir

Indian keeper-batter Rishabh Pant gave a hilarious reply to a query on head coach Gautam Gambhir during his appearance on The Great Indian Kapil Show. The cricketer also candidly revealed that he can't hold back stuff and gives honest replies and opinions whenever asked for.

Ad

Apart from Pant and head coach Gambhir, batter Abhishek Sharma and leg spinner Yuzvendra Chahal also featured on the latest episode of the comedy show, which went on air on Saturday, July 5.

During a discussion, Pant was asked to reveal if Gambhir is serious in the dressing room or has fun. He laughed and quipped:

"Saare galat kaam mere se hi karwate hain (All wrong things are done through me only)."

Ad

Trending

Explaining his statement, the keeper-batter added:

"For any normal, internal stuff, when someone asks me, I can’t keep my mouth shut. I won’t say it unprompted, but if someone asks, I don’t hold back."

Ad

On a serious note, the 27-year-old commented that the overall team environment is normally quite relaxed. He, however, admitted that things do get tense depending on the state of the match. The stumper elaborated:

"Normally, the environment is quite relaxed. It all depends on the match situation. Everyone feels the pressure based on how the match is progressing. It’s just part of the game."

Ad

Head coach Gambhir chipped in and compared his situation in the team to that of host Kapil. The former India batter cheekily stated:

"The same goes for what the situation would be if the show isn’t doing well. If the team doesn’t perform well, the coach is the first to be kicked out."

Ad

Pant and Gambhir are currently in England for the five-match Test series. The second Test is being played at Edgbaston in Birmingham. Abhishek has been part of the T20I side in recent times, while Chahal continues to flourish in the IPL even though he hasn't represented India since August 2023.

Rishabh Pant has been in stupendous form with the willow in England

Pant has been in brilliant form with the bat in the ongoing Test series in England. Even though India lost the first Test in Leeds by five wickets, the left-handed batter shone with hundreds in both innings. He slammed 134 off 178 in the first innings and 118 off 140 in the second, becoming only the second wicketkeeper-batter after Andy Flower to hit hundreds in both innings of a Test match.

He has carried his form into the ongoing Test in Birmingham as well. The southpaw scored 25 off 42 in the first innings and followed it up with 65 off 58.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Renin Wilben Albert Renin Wilben Albert is a journalist who covers cricket at Sportskeeda. His passion for the sport stems from a childhood dream of becoming a cricketer. Although that path didn't unfold, Renin embraced an alternative career in cricket, channeling his love into journalism. Backed with a bachelor's degree in Mass Media (BMM) and 18 years of journalism experience, Renin brings a strong journalism guidelines to his work. He is also the Author of the book '10 Life Lessons from 10 Great Cricketers'. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news