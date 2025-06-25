Rishabh Pant moves up, Ben Duckett rises five places in ICC rankings after ENG vs IND 2025 1st Test

Team India wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant has been rewarded with a spike in the ICC Rankings for Test batters following his twin centuries in the first Test against England at Headingley, Leeds. The southpaw scored 134 and 118 in the first and second innings, respectively, but his knocks ended in vain as Ben Stokes and co. chased down 371 in the final innings to record a historic win.

Rishabh Pant came into the series as the second-highest ranked Indian batter behind Yashasvi Jaiswal. While the opening batter retains his fourth rank after his first innings ton, the wicket-keeper climbed one spot to seventh, previously occupied by Sri Lanka's Kamindu Mendis.

Shubman Gill, who began his captaincy era with a sublime 149 in the first innings, climbed five spots in the rankings to break into the top 20.

England's centurions in the Test, Ollie Pope and Ben Duckett, have also seen a massive rise in their rankings following their match-winning exploits. The England Test vice-captain scored a sublime hundred in the first innings after surviving a hostile spell initially to rise three spots in the rankings and claim the 19th rank.

Player of the match in the first Test for his fifty in the first innings and mammoth hundred during the run chase, breaks into the top ten in the rankings by climbing five spots. He is now ranked eighth, just behind Temba Bavuma and Rishabh Pant.

The batting rankings continue to be dominated by the English pair of Joe Root and Harry Brook, who hold the first two spots.

Rishabh Pant currently holds his career-best rating of 801

The flamboyant batter soared to No.6 in the rankings immediately after his return from injury, with a ton against Bangladesh in Chennai. However, at that stage, he held a rating of 751 points.

Pant held the spot until the end of the home series against New Zealand, but slipped a touch after a mediocre Border-Gavaskar series. The recent exploits against England have helped him cross the 800 point mark in terms of ratings, which is the highest he has achieved in his career so far.

The wicket-keeper although rewarded by the ICC here in the rankings, was also recently reprimanded by the governing body for breaching their Code of Conduct. He had thrown the ball in anger after umpire Paul Reiffel denied a ball change during the first innings of the match.

