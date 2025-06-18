Rishabh Pant's interesting reaction to a query about becoming a senior player in his team ahead of ENG vs IND 2025 Test series [Watch]

Indian Test vice-captain Rishabh Pant recently came up with an interesting reaction during a press conference when asked about becoming a senior player in the team ahead of the first Test against England. Pant and the rest of the Team India contingent are currently in Leeds, preparing for the game.
The five-match Test series will commence at the Headingley Cricket Ground on Friday, June 20. Rishabh Pant attended the press conference on Wednesday (June 18) and answered a few questions from the reporters. One of them asked Pant how it felt to be a senior player in the team following the retirements of Virat Kohli, R Ashwin, and Rohit Sharma. He responded:
"It feels good boss, finally (smiles)"
You can watch the moment in the video below:
Only Ravindra Jadeja (80), KL Rahul (58), and Jasprit Bumrah (45) have played more matches than Rishabh Pant (43) in the current Indian Test squad.
"Shubman will bat at number four"- Rishabh Pant on new India captain's batting position ahead of 1st Test vs England in Headingley
Speaking at the press conference ahead of the Headingley Test, Rishabh Pant confirmed that newly appointed India captain Shubman Gill will play at the number four position, which has been vacant after the retirement of Virat Kohli. The wicket-keeper also revealed that he will continue to bat at number five, while team management has not finalized the other spots in the line-up.
"I think there is still some discussion going on around who will play at [number] three, but definitely, [numbers] four and five are fixed. Shubman [Gill] will bat at number four and I am going to stick to number five, as of now. As for the rest, we will continue discussing it," Pant said.
When asked about his thought process while batting in the longest format, the 27-year-old replied:
"It depends on the match situation. It always helps to put pressure, not just on the spinners but also on fast bowlers. However, as a cricketer, I am not thinking about that all the time, and I think it depends on how the game is going and how the game is unfolding. It just happens depending on the game situation; we try to play in that direction based on that."
Rishabh Pant has played nine Tests in England so far and scored 556 runs at an average of 32.70, including two centuries and as many fifties.
