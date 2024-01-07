Rishabh Pant shares pictures of sister Sakshi’s engagement ceremony 

Team India keeper-batter Rishabh Pant has shared pictures of his sister Sakshi’s engagement ceremony on his official Instagram handle. Sakshi has got engaged to Ankit Chaudhary.

Pant took to his social media handle and shared a few glimpses from the engagement with the caption:

“Congratulations sis ❤️❤️❤️.”

Sakshi reacted to the post with a few heart emojis. She herself took to Instagram to share a number of pictures from her engagement. Sakshi captioned the post:

“Here's to the next chapter of our love story… #engaged 💍 05.01.2024 #sakshiankiylockedforever #9yearsandstillcounting❤️.”

Pant and Team India batter Suryakumar Yadav’s wife Devisha Shetty reacted to Sakshi’s post with heart emojis.

Keeper-batter Pant is currently recuperating after having suffered multiple injuries in a car accident in December 2022. According to unconfirmed reports, he might return to action during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 edition.

The 26-year-old has so far featured in 33 Tests, 30 ODIs and 66 T20Is for India, scoring 2271, 865 and 987 runs respectively.

“I am lucky to be alive” - Rishabh Pant on surviving horrific car crash

On the morning of December 30, 2022, Pant was involved in a shocking car accident on the Delhi-Roorkee highway. He escaped from his vehicle by breaking glass and was subsequently aided by some members of the public.

In a video posted on the Indian Premier League’s (IPL) social media handle last month, the stumper recalled the horrific accident and admitted that he considers himself lucky to have survived.

"The kind of accident I had, I am lucky to be alive. The first part of recovery was so challenging with lots of pain but now recovery is going well. More from a physical point of view because in the starting there was a lot of pain to be endured. But just looking forward to the journey till now. I think it's been going really well from a recovery point of view," he said.

Pant, who is the captain of the Delhi Capitals (DC) franchise in the IPL, attended the 2024 mini-auction along with head coach Ricky Ponting and Director of Cricket Sourav Ganguly.

The left-handed batter has played 98 IPL games so far, scoring 2,838 runs at an average of 34.61 and a strike rate of 147.97 with one hundred and 15 half-centuries.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App