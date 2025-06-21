Rishabh Pant suffers brain fade to fall lbw for 134 to Josh Tongue in ENG vs IND 2025 1st Test [Watch]

Indian wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant was dismissed for 134 to give England pacer Josh Tongue his first wicket on Day 2 of the first England versus India Test at Leeds on Saturday, June 21. The southpaw offered no shot to an around-the-wicket, inswinging ball from Tongue and was trapped right in front of the stumps.

He reviewed the umpire's decision of out, but Hawk Eye showed three reds and Pant had to make the long walk back to the pavilion.

Watch the video of the dismissal here:

The dismissal ended a magnificent innings from Pant, who combined audacity with orthodoxy in defense to put in a masterclass batting performance. He got to his hundred with a one-handed six off Shoaib Bashir and celebrated with a somersault.

During the course of the innings, he became the Indian gloveman with most number of hundreds in Test cricket, overtaking MS Dhoni's tally of six hundreds.

England fight back after Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant amass centuries at Leeds

While Rishabh Pant made his seventh Test hundred on Saturday, the session belonged to England, who took four wickets for 95 runs in the opening session on Day 2. Shoaib Bashir dismissed Shubman Gill for 147 and his dismissal was followed by Karun Nair, playing his first Test since 2017, walking back to the pavilion without opening his account as Ollie Pope claimed a superb one-handed catch.

After Pant's dismissal, all-rounder Shardul Thakur fell while trying to drive the ball to Ben Stokes and was caught by Jamie Smith. It was just the session that England needed after a difficult opening day where India made 359/3, after being put into bat by Stokes.

At the time of writing, India were 454/7 at Lunch on Day 2 with Ravindra Jadeja not out on two runs.

