Rishabh Pant vs KL Rahul - who did India miss more in WTC final?

Team India's ICC silverware drought is threatening to take a perennial nature after yet another defeat at the final stage of a tournament. The Men in Blue were comprehensively defeated by Australia in the recently held World Test Championship (WTC) final at The Oval.

The defeat has been ruthlessly dissected by fans and pundits alike, who have shortlisted several reasons like poor preparation and team selection among others. Another aspect that played a huge part in the team's defeat was the absence of some crucial first-team players.

Team India had to make do without the likes of Rishabh Pant, Jasprit Bumrah, Shreyas Iyer, and KL Rahul due to injuries. While their presence does not necessarily guarantee a win, it would have painted a different story for sure and made Australia's task a bit more difficult.

With Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul being sidelined, the team took a serious hit to their wicketkeeping department. KS Bharat, who never played an overseas Test, was promoted as the first-choice candidate, and red-ball rookie Ishan Kishan found himself to be the backup.

While the Andhra-born wicket-keeper was exceptional with the gloves, he was far from influential with the bat across both innings of the one-off Test.

On that note, let us decode whose services did Team India miss the most between Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul at the WTC final against Australia.

Record in England

Both Pant and Rahul have enjoyed batting in England over the years in red-ball cricket. Pant's maiden Test experience and Rahul's revival in the format came on English shores.

Their finest moment in England came during the fifth Test of the 2018 tour, which was ironically played at The Oval. The duo shared a 204-run partnership during a steep run chase in the fourth innings and recorded magnificent hundreds.

KL Rahul, opening the innings, was very watchful and prolific against the Dukes ball. Being very aware of his off stump, he was able to stay at the crease for long periods of time by judging the ball well, leaving what needs to be left, and playing only what needs to be played.

Rishabh Pant, on the other hand, employed the same aggressive approach in England as well. He was successful in taking down spinners, Jack Leach in particular, and played a huge role in the middle order for India.

What do they bring to the team?

KL Rahul would have been forced to employ a role in the middle order if he was available, given that both Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma had cemented the opening slots. Seventy-five out of his 81 Test innings have come while opening the batting, six have come at No.3 and he has made one appearance at No.6 in his career.

Playing in an unfamiliar role in a high-profile contest on the back of shaky form would have been a huge gamble. Additionally, Rahul has not fared well against the Australian bowlers of late. He had a poor home series against the Aussies recently and he lost his place in the Test team the first time around due to his poor performances in the 2018-19 Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Rishabh Pant was arguably India's best batter throughout the WTC cycle courtesy of his numerous match-saving innings driven by the top order's misfortune. Travis Head showed what a counter-attacking knock can spruce up an innings despite not being the best control-wise.

India sorely missed the X-factor that Pant brought with his presence and his astonishing record against the Australians. Furthermore, India could also have used his constant encouragement and enthusiasm from behind the stumps, especially with several people complaining about India's dropped shoulders as early as Day 1.

Pant's record against Nathan Lyon, his ability to play under pressure, and bat with the tail are just some of the attributes that made him a bigger absence than KL Rahul for Team India in the WTC final.

Would the presence of either Rishabh Pant or KL Rahul helped India win the WTC final? Let us know what you think.

