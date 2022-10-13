"Rizwan knows there is no one after him" - Salman Butt compares Pakistan opener with star Indian batsman ahead of T20 World Cup 2022

Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan and India's Suryakumar Yadav have emerged as two of the most prolific run-scorers in T20 cricket this year. However, former cricketer Salman Butt believes that a comparison between the two won't be fair.

Butt highlighted how Rizwan is forced to play the anchor's role, given Pakistan's middle-order woes. He pointed out that Suryakumar, on the other hand, can play with an attacking approach, considering the presence of other batting heavyweights in the Indian lineup.

He suggested that the Men in Green are heavily reliant on their opening batter, while Suryakumar doesn't have to deal with the added pressure of being the lone warrior for his side. Butt made these remarks while speaking on his YouTube channel.

The former Pakistan captain explained:

"Although both of them are scoring a lot of runs, there is no comparison between the two. Both of them have contrasting playing styles. Rizwan knows that there is no one after him, while Surykumar has several big names before and after him in the batting order.

"Rizwan is at the top of his game and fitness is someone on whom the whole team depends upon. Suryakumar, on the other hand, plays some wonderful strokes. He doesn't have to deal with a lot of pressure as India have other big guns in their lineup."

Rizwan has showcased stellar consistency with the bat for Pakistan in T20 cricket. The 30-year-old is currently the top-ranked batter in the ICC T20I rankings. Yadav too isn't too far behind him and is stationed at the second spot.

Mohammad Rizwan has been in tremendous form for Pakistan

The Pakistani wicketkeeper-batter has been one of the top performers with the bat for his team lately. He mustered 281 runs from six matches to finish as the leading run-getter in Asia Cup 2022 earlier this year.

He made a significant impact in Pakistan's ensuing seven-match home T20I series against England as well, amassing 316 runs from six appearances. He slammed four stunning half-centuries in the rubber and had a fantastic average of 63.20 to his name.

The talented gloveman is currently in New Zealand with the Pakistan squad for a tri-nation series featuring the hosts and Bangladesh. He has struck two fifties from his first four outings and has an average of 55.66.

The opener's form will be crucial for the Babar Azam-led side in the all-important T20 World Cup 2022. The side are set to open their campaign on October 23, with a blockbuster clash against arch-rivals India at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

