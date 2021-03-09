Watch: Sachin Tendulkar plays an elegant straight drive in net session

Many fans consider Sachin Tendulkar's straight drive to be one of the most beautiful shots in cricket history. The 'God of Cricket' has returned to the field to play for the India Legends in the 2021 Road Safety World Series.

Ahead of the match against England Legends, Sachin worked on his batting skills in the nets, where he played a classic straight drive.

Former Indian all-rounder Rohan Gavaskar is with the India Legends squad for the 2021 Road Safety World Series. He shared a brief clip of Sachin Tendulkar's straight drive on social media and captioned it as follows:

"If this doesn’t make you happy, nothing will."

This video has taken Twitter by storm. In the last 24 hours, the five-second clip from the India Legends' net session at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh Stadium has gained over 100,000 views and close to 10,000 likes.

Former Zimbabwean cricketer Mpumelelo Mbangwa left a comment under the tweet, describing how Sachin Tendulkar's bat still looked a foot wide. Rohan Gavaskar agreed with Mbangwa.

Sachin Tendulkar had a match-winning partnership with Virender Sehwag against the Bangladesh Legends

Sachin Tendulkar is the India Legends captain in the 2021 Road Safety World Series. India Legends had recorded two wins under his leadership last year.

Three nights ago, they completed a hat-trick of victories in the competition by crushing the Bangladesh Legends.

Bangladesh Legends won the toss and elected to bat first in Raipur. Although they got off to a good start, the Bangladesh team could only manage 109 runs in the first innings.

Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag scored 114 runs off just 10.1 overs

In reply, the iconic duo of Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag destroyed the Bangladesh Legends bowling lineup.

The two openers chased the 110-run target inside 11 overs. Sehwag scored a 35-ball 80*, while Tendulkar remained unbeaten on 33 runs off 26 deliveries.

The India Legends will be in action tonight, playing against Kevin Pietersen's England Legends. It will be exciting to see how Sachin Tendulkar performs in Raipur.