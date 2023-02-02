“Roadies reloaded” – Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan and Yuzvendra Chahal’s parody video will leave you in splits 

Shubman Gill, Yuzvendra Chahal and Ishan Kishan came together in a viral video on Instagram following Team India’s T20I series victory against New Zealand. The trio emulated the popular TV show Roadies, with Gill acting as a contestant. Meanwhile, Chahal and Kishan took on the role of the judges.

Sharing the hilarious video on Instagram, Gill wrote:

“Roadies reloaded via recreating our favorite moment.”

India captain Hardik Pandya's wife Natasa Stankovic, Krunal Pandya and Shivam Mavi dropped 'faces with tears of joy emojis'. Meanwhile, Surykumar Yadav’s wife Devisha Shetty termed it 'Epicccc'.

The hilarious reel garnered more than 2.5 lakh likes in just an hour.

Gill scored an unbeaten 126 off 63 balls, including seven sixes and 12 boundaries, in the third T20I against New Zealand. Meanwhile, Kishan failed to deliver in the entire white ball series against the visitors, scoring 4, 19, and 1 in three T20Is and 8* and 17 in a couple of ODIs.

On the other hand, Chahal became the highest wicket-taker for India in T20Is during his only game against the Black Caps.

Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan named in India's squad for Border Gavaskar Trophy

Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan have been included in the India squad for the four-match Test series against Australia.

Gill recently scored a century in Tests against Bangladesh. He has scored 259 runs in three Tests against Australia, including a couple of half-centuries. With KL Rahul set to open the innings with captain Rohit Sharma, Gill might be considered to play in the middle order.

Meanwhile, Kishan has earned a maiden Test call following his double century in ODIs against the same opponents.

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Indian management could consider playing Shubman Gill at 5 as well if Shreyas Iyer is not available. (Source - PTI) Indian management could consider playing Shubman Gill at 5 as well if Shreyas Iyer is not available. (Source - PTI)

Rohit Sharma and Co. will begin their Test series in Nagpur on Thursday, February 9.

India’s squad for the first two Tests against Australia: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), R. Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Suryakumar Yadav.

