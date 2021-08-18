"Robinson not in the same league as Siraj and Jamieson, will be effective only in England" - Salman Butt shares views on young fast bowlers

Former Pakistan batter Salman Butt has opined that England pacer Ollie Robinson is not at the same level as India's Mohammed Siraj and New Zealand's Kyle Jamieson.

According to Butt, unlike Siraj and Jamieson, Robinson is likely to do well only in English conditions. The three pacers have made impressive starts to their respective international careers.

Responding to a fan query, who asked Butt for his opinion on the three bowlers, Butt said on his YouTube channel:

“All three are talented pacers but I don’t feel Robinson is in the same league as Jamieson and Siraj. If he comes to India or goes to Australia for The Ashes, he might not be as effective. He doesn’t have that pace and is likely to struggle with the Kookaburra ball. In English conditions, he is effective because the ball moves around but otherwise I don’t think he will be a threat.”

“Robinson doesn’t fit in to the comparison, according to me. The other two are very good bowlers. Jamieson is an outstanding pacer and Siraj is someone who is going to be very useful for India going ahead,” Butt concluded.

27-year-old Robinson has claimed 16 wickets in three Tests at an average of 20.31. On the other hand, Siraj has 27 wickets from seven Tests, averaging 26.29. As for Jamieson, the lanky Kiwi has picked up 46 scalps in eight Test matches at a sensational average of 14.17.

Ollie Robinson was sledged by Virat Kohli at Lord’s

Ollie Robinson was at the receiving end of some sledging from Indian captain Virat Kohli during the Lord’s Test. Robinson came in to bat on the final day at the loss of England’s seventh wicket. Referring to Cheteshwar Pujara’s 206-ball 45 in India’s second innings, Kohli had a go at the England pacer and was heard saying:

“Pujj (Pujara), how boring was your innings? Maybe, that’s how you survive in a Test match. Come on, big mouth (Robinson), Gonna bring your sheets today?”

Earlier, Jasprit Bumrah enraged England No. 11 James Anderson by bowling bouncers at him in the first innings. English bowlers retaliated by giving it back to Bumrah and Mohammed Shami.

Tempers flared as the Indian batters engaged in verbal dues with a few of the Englishmen. India won the tense contest by 151 runs with around eight overs left on the final day.

